Marelli goes to Calenda Crevalcore to talk to the workers, but they leave: “Don’t you want to face each other?”

Carlo Calenda arrives GravelcoreIn the province of Bologna, to meet the workers Marelli, but they leave. “I say here that it is important in my opinion for the workers to know that this crisis is not being fought here, but that the whole of Italy is being fought by making a big mobilization in the automotive sector,” said the leader of the action. He posted the video on his social channels saying: “I have no political gain from clashing with them Elconwith RepublicLandini and the union – he says – but these facts must be told today because they built them Industrial disaster This will continue for years to come.”

However, apparently, the workers hey Trade union representatives They don’t think like him They don’t want to meet him: When the executive arrived at the factory gate, they left en masse. Garrison in front of factory Kantha Marelli Crevalcore launched after the funding announcement American Kkr The factory where they work will be closed 229 people. Calenda tried to follow the workers, asking them questions: “Don’t you want to talk and discuss? Do you think it’s working as a system?”. Then he underlined to the journalists: “It seems to me that there is no interest in comparison. I have come to talk to them, if they don’t want to talk, that’s one thing. Their decision“. He then attacked the main metalworkers’ union: “Fiom can do what it wants, it can’t talk to me, it can go somewhere else, it can threaten blockades and mobilize people, but it must give answers to the workers”, “Today Stellandis sent 7,500 people without saying a word. These are layoffs in Italy, zero in France. 15 products are made in French factories and 7 in Italy, nobody said anything.