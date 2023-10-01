He hunted with his father

It takes place in Putnam County, Florida. A moving memory of Pastor McKinnon: “He had a big heart.” 28 people are killed by lightning each year in the United States.

A young woman in America She was killed by lightning While hunting with his father in Florida.

“Bailey H., 16, and her father They were both struck by lightning struck a tree on Tuesday, Sept. 26,” said officials in Putnam County, located between the cities of Jacksonville and Gainesville.

According to reconstructions by local investigators, “The father lost consciousness But then she woke up to find her daughter in critical condition and not breathing.” Bailey was actually rushed to the hospital, where she died two days later, on the morning of Thursday, September 28.

Her classmates gathered at Palatka Junior-Senior High School, the 16-year-old’s school, on Wednesday, September 27, to pray for her and her family. Bailey Holbrook Institute She is a cheerleader: “He loved hunting and being outdoors,” his friends say.

“Bailey cared about everyone”, Willie McKinnon, a family friend and Protestant pastor, told CBS. “He had a big heart for his friends, the people he loved, the people he came in contact with. He just loved people in general,” McKinnon said.

Palatka Junior-Senior High School on Thursday 28th September Canceled all sporting events Planned. His classmates and friends, however, gathered at a local church for collective prayer. “We are praying for the Holbrook family,” Trinity Baptist Church said in a social media post.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the matter. “Storm may come soon, lightning may come They can attack up to 30 kilometers away. “Lightning increased last week in the Palatka area, about a hundred kilometers south of Jacksonville,” the office warned.

According to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an average of 28 people die from lightning strikes in the United States each year. Florida, Texas, Colorado, North Carolina and Alabama Those are the states that record the highest number of deaths For this reason: 73% of deaths occur in the summer months.