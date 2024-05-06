There will be three Pixel 9 phones, which is another confirmation from the covers. And XL won’t be that big

We are used to it now: even if there is still some time left for the launch of the new Pixels, scheduled for release in the fall, we cannot say that there is a lack of information about the next generation of Google smartphones. The first renderings, which revealed an important design change, date back to the end of January, while another important piece of information appeared in the last week of March: The Pixel 9 won’t be two like its predecessors, but three. Today comes another important confirmation in this direction.

C-inch Pixel 9 XL

Android CentralIn fact, he got his hands on some cover It is made by Thinborne for the Pixel 9 Pro and for the model that will be the real novelty of the family, the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The cases, which you can see in the image gallery below, allow us to get a clearer idea of ​​what the smartphones will look like.

Therefore, just as expected from the first renders and the alleged prototype, we should find it on the Pixel 9 Completely flat edges It is no longer curved, but is replaced by a line that looks more rounded. The distinctive element, which will represent the real departure from the lines introduced by the Pixel 7 and slightly revisited on the Pixel 8, is instead Back bar roomwhich remains horizontal but takes the form of a Villain formation It no longer contacts the tires. The images below show a comparison between the cover of the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 9 Pro, clearly highlighting the key aesthetic differences, while the dimensions should be similar (hence, the same will apply to the Pixel 9 as well). See also Trilogy, Rockstar Games is giving away a game or DLC to those who buy the PC version - Nerd4.life

XL but not much

When talking about dimensions, there is an important aspect to note. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro should actually have the same fingerprint Pixel 9 Pro XL As the name suggests it will be what it looks like Yes, it is larger than its smaller brothers, but it cannot be compared to the Pixel 8 Pro.