May 6, 2024

Politico-mafia electoral exchange between East Naples and Cercola

Noah French May 6, 2024

Since dawn, the Carabinieri of Torre del Greco have been enforcing the precautionary detention order issued by the trial judge of the court.

Since dawn, the carabinieri of the Torre del Greco company have been implementing a precautionary detention order issued by the trial judge of the Court of Naples at the request of the DDA against seven suspects accused of political-mafia electoral exchange, association. Electoral corruption and crimes aimed at possessing and carrying weapons in public, crimes aggravated by the Mafia system and intended to facilitate the Fusco-Ponticelli and Di Micco-Di Martino clans.

They were preparing for the European elections after campaigning for Ponticelli Municipality and Cercola Municipal Council. This is the view that emerges from investigations conducted in recent hours by the DDA of Naples at the intersection of the eastern suburbs and the Vesuvian area.
Thus Antonita Ponticelli (Green Europe), daughter of lifer Gianfranco Ponticelli, draws attention to the so-called democracy of bidding for public housing fraud; But the candidate for municipal councilor, QC Di Maico, has registered with the Europa Verde list (she is Sabino’s sister, a municipal councilor in Ponticelli), which also includes candidate QC Di Maico’s father. Thirty Euros per vote, the collection of votes for 1800 Euros are the points indicated by the investigations carried out by the Carabinieri of Torre del Greco. During the investigation, in the light of some interference, the next European Championship is also mentioned. According to some intercepted conversations, Camorra had been targeting next June’s consultations for at least a year.

morning

