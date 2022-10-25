Liz Truss, the Conservative Party who resigned as Prime Minister after just 45 days

After Boris Johnson, she remained at the helm of the Conservative Party for just over a month. Since 2012 he has held various ministerial positions. Vote against Britain’s exit from the European Union in the referendum 2016, but then it became one of the most convinced supporters

Liz Truss resigned from the leadership of the British Conservative Party. Boris Johnson pulled out of the primaries on September 5 – when he beat Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 – so did Boris Johnson. She remained at the helm of her party and the country for just 45 days – the shortest prime ministerial term in UK history.

United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth will receive the new Prime Minister at Balmoral in Scotland Born in Oxford, class 1975, the British Foreign Secretary is the daughter of a mathematics professor and nurse, whom she herself has repeatedly called “to the left of the Labor Party”. Growing up between Scotland and Canada, Truss returned to Oxford where she graduated in Philosophy from Merton College. Active in politics from an early age, despite the progressive atmosphere of her home, she joined the Conservative Party in 1996.

After working for a few years in the oil (Shell) and telecommunications (Cable & Wireless) companies, Truss was elected to the Greenwich District Council of London in 2006, where she remained until 2010, when she was elected to the House of Commons. Listed by former Conservative Party leader David Cameron on the party's "A List", in 10 years Truss has been able to rise to various positions, both within the party and in the British government.

Boris Johnson resigns: ‘I didn’t want it, but we need a new Tory leader’ Under-Secretary of Education in 2012, environment minister in 2014, justice minister and chancellor in 2016 under Theresa May, and in 2017 she was transferred to head the Treasury, an important role but seen as a step backwards for some. In any case, in 2019, he expressed his intention to become the leader of the Conservatives, but decided not to run officially and support the leadership of Boris Johnson. With Bogo as prime minister, Truss was promoted as first secretary for international trade and then secretary of state, a position he held before she became prime minister.

Truss, a longtime conservative, represents the neoliberal wing of the party and is influenced by Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan and former Treasury Secretary Nigel Lawson. His economic battles are based on libertarian views that predict a more entrepreneurial economy and fewer labor laws. "I will grow the private sector faster than the public sector, with a long-term plan to reduce the size of the state and the tax burden," he said in his editorial on telegraph Candidacy announcement. At first she opposed leaving the European Union, and later said she was in favor of Brexit. Mindful of environmental and school issues, Truss spoke out against "wake-up" culture and "abolition of culture" but without "denying the dark sides of UK history".

