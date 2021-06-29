Transgender student wins last round of pigeon brawl

The US Supreme Court on Monday won a decisive victory for a transgender student who struggled for years to use the men’s room at his high school.

The United States’ highest court has refused to hear an appeal from Virginia school authorities against allowing transgender teens to use bathrooms that reflect their identity.

According to custom, he did not justify his choice, but two of his nine sages – conservatives – decided to accept the appeal.

That ruling left a federal appeals court ruling last summer in favor of Gavin Grimm, who was born a girl but identifies as a man. The court ruled that his school violated anti-discrimination measures by preventing him from entering the boys’ bathrooms.

The 22-year-old, who started his legal battle at the age of 15, replied: “I’m glad my fight for recognition of my identity is over after all these years.”

“Trans youth deserve to be able to use sanitation in peace, without being humiliated and stigmatized by their schools and elected officials,” he added in a statement.

Transgender people are a very small minority in the United States, but their rights are the subject of bitter political battles and the “fight for pigeons” has been one of the most important events in recent years.

Democrat Barack Obama’s government, in a prospectus, has asked public schools to allow their students to use the gym’s restrooms and locker rooms according to the gender they have specified. The administration of Republican Donald Trump repealed these directives in February 2017.

Recently, conservative attacks have shifted toward access to stadiums for transgender athletes and medical care for transgender minors.