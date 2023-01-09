Sport is pink

between Women that they change the Globalism affiliate sports Today we tell Marika’s story. We can say that women are competing against men men or next to them. The last frontier is baseball, the king of sports in the United States: a woman in Boston will play with the men. Her name is Marika Lyszczyk, a Canadian fisherman who will be taking the field from next summer with a Brockton Rox jacket, team Massachusetts who participates in Futures League. For now, it’s just an eight-player summer tournament, but also a gateway to new tournaments Achievements Women’s sports.

Now more and more often you see women at sporting events first Exclusively masculine. The general public, (as Ansa wrote it), the person who follows football first and foremost, has noticed this on the occasion of recent times. world Cup in Qatar, when French Stephanie Frappart managed the match between Germany and Costa Rica, after she made her debut in the Champions League two years ago as coach of Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv. in Italy There was Maria Sol Ferreri Capote who made her debut in Serie A and promised to be the first of many comers, while Carolina Moras was then, in the summer of 1999, the first woman train men’s team Viterbisi In Serie C in which Fabio Liverani was “director”.