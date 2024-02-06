Ascoli Calcio, Ultras 1898: “Very bitter in the mouth after the knockout against Südtirol but we always have the eye of the tiger” – Pekinotime

the Ultras 1898 They posted a note on their official social media channels after they performed yesterday at the Estadio del Duca, in collaboration with all the other organizing groups, with an evocative choreography. “Eye of the Tiger, the thrill of fighting” It was shown at the Curva Nord shortly before the start of the match, which Ascoli then lost 2-1 to Südtirol in the 23rd round of the Second Division.

“We would like to be here to talk about an Ascoli that has been reborn from its ashes, that overwhelms opponents, injuries, referees, corporate errors, VAR and Lega Calcio… An Ascoli that, pushed by its people, returns the three points for everything and everyone is on the wings of enthusiasm. But things don't always go the way we want.

The result leaves a very bitter taste in our mouths, but we know that we are still giving it our best shot these days. We are already ready for new battles and we will definitely not give up until the end! Because we always have the eye of the tiger.

However, we want to take advantage of this space to thank all the boys and girls who helped create yesterday's choreography. A show that makes us proud to be Ascoli fans regardless of the result. Without you all of this would not have been possible. Thank you with all my heart.

Special mention to all the groups on the curve who have spared no effort in their work. It is an honor to be by your side.

A special round of applause goes to the legendary Mattia Gasparri, the artist who painted yesterday's tarpaulin and without whom we would not have the same wonderful influence that prompts us to intermittently share photos and videos on social media.

No less important is the contribution of some city entities that have always tried to approach us and support us without asking for anything in return. We thank Fulvi Packing Company for donating the necessary cards for the fans to make us all feel part of this big family that is our fans.

See you in Catanzaro.

The battle does not scare us!“.

