LIVE MN – Towards Dinamo Zagreb – Milan, Diaz has recovered to be seated on the bench. Play De Ketelaere

AC Milan squad (4-2-3-1): Tatarusano. Kalolo, Keir; Gabbia, Theo-Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Rebek, de Kettleri, Liao; Jerrod.

16.30 – Dinamo Zagreb and Milan will face each other for the eighth time in their history. The last precedent in Croatia between the two teams dates back to August 22, 2000: on that day the second leg of the third preliminary round of the Champions League was played at the Maksimir Stadium. The match ended 3-0 in favor of the Rossoneri thanks to goals by Shevchenko (double) and Jose Mari.

16.16 – Picture of the AC Milan bus (click here) outside the hotel where Stefano Pioli’s team is staying in Zagreb a few hours after Maksimir’s departure. Milan News reporters Antonio Vitilo and Pietro Mazzarra, who are in Croatia, reported the shot. The team is currently inside the hotel.

16.02 – Brahim Diaz’s experience this morning went well and thus the Spaniard recovered from tonight’s match against Dinamo Zagreb. The Rossoneri player No. 10 will start off the bench, however, the primary attacking midfielder will be Charles de Kitlere, who also won his vote with Raddy Krunic.

15.58 – As reported on Milan’s Twitter profile, Pier Francesco Sacco, Ambassador of Italy to Croatia, and Ilario Cettino, First Secretary and Council member of the Italian Embassy, ​​Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara met this morning on the occasion of the Rossoneri’s trip to Zagreb.

15.06 Milan prepares to play against Dinamo Zagreb. Pioli’s team will have to pay attention to the yellow cards, in fact there are three players who have been warned even if only two risk missing the last match against Salzburg: one of those is actually Tomori, by virtue of the red being treated in the last home game with Chelsea he will not play In Maksimir tomorrow. The two suspects in Zagreb are Krunic and Palo Toure.

14.53 – Ante Rebek, in an interview with SportMediaset, spoke in light of the Dinamo Zagreb match:

On his feelings about returning to play in Croatia: “I don’t have a lot of feelings, I’m from southern Croatia. I have many friends here, but for me it’s a match like everyone else.”

About the match: “They have not lost for many months at home. They have also beaten strong teams here. We know what lies ahead, we have prepared well, so we hope to get the three points.”

On Dynamo’s strengths: “They are playing at home and they will have more confidence in the match in Milan. But nothing has changed for us, we want to win and go forward.”

On his moment: “It would be good to decide the match, but the important thing is to win. It doesn’t change anything for me to play from the first minute or go into a match in progress, I always give my best.”

14.14 – Poland’s Simon Marciniak will officiate the match Dinamo Zagreb and Milan, valid for the fifth day of the Champions League group stage, scheduled for today at 21 in Croatia; This is his second time with the Rossoneri: the first and only was last year, when Tonali and his teammates lost 3-2 at Anfield with a goal that was canceled for offside by Kier and a penalty awarded to the Reds by Bennacer. .

13.25 – These are the nominations of the referees for the match Dinamo Zagreb – Milan valid for the fifth day of the Champions League groups:

Referee: Szymon Marciniak POL

Assistant Referees: Paweł Sokolnicki POL, Tomasz Listkiewicz POL, Tomasz Kwiatkowski POL

Video technology: Bartosz Frankowski Paul

AVAR: Tomasz Musiał POL

13.00 – Here is the possible starting line-up for Dinamo Zagreb: Levakovic. Ristovsky, Sotalo, Beric; Spikic, Baturina, Misic, Ademi, Ljubicic; Petkovic, Orsek.

12.04 Tonight’s match between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan, valid for the fifth day of Group E of the Champions League, will take place at the fully booked Maksimir Stadium (about 35 thousand spectators). As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, between 12,000 and 1,500 Rossoneri fans are also expected.

11.10 The defensive emergency continues for Milan, which it will have to dispense with tonight against Dinamo Zagreb, in addition to Minyan, Calabria, Florenzi, Dest and Tomori (the top three were injured, and the Englishman was excluded instead). They were also joined by Thiao who will not be able to play as he is not included in the UEFA list. So the mandatory options for Stefano Pioli who will deploy this rear guard: Kalolo on the right, Chiar and Gabia in the middle and Teo Hernandez on the left. La Gazzetta dello Sport published this morning.

10.08 – As today’s edition of Corriere della Sera makes clear, Stefano Pioli still does not know if he will be able to rely on Dinamo Zagreb on Ibrahim Diaz, who suffered a spasm in his left buttock on Saturday against Monza. The Spaniard traveled to Croatia yesterday afternoon with the rest of his teammates and this morning for a crucial test to see if he can at least go off the bench.

09.39 – Stefano Pioli’s formation, as it often happens this season, is in great doubt in the trot where there are three players on the ballot for a shirt, De Ketelaere, Krunic or Diaz: according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the favorite at the start from the first minute is the maker Young Belgian Games.

09.09 – According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport on newsstands this morning, Brahim Diaz, who suffered a spasm in his left buttock on Saturday against Monza, will test today in Zagreb to see if he can at least go to the Champions League bench. A match against Dynamo.

