LIVE MN – Official lineups: Pioli chooses Kalulu from the first minute

13.48 – As also reported on our website, Milan arrived at the Bentegodi Stadium a few minutes early for the match against Hellas at 3.00pm. Below are the official selections for coaches:

Hellas Verona (4-2-3-1): Montebo; Centonzi, Coppola, Dawidowicz, Caballe; Doda, Sardar; Suslov, Volorunshu, Lazovic; Noslin. All baronial.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Minyan; Calabria, Kalolo, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Reynders. Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Okafor. everyone. Pioli.

13.34 – We are getting closer and closer to the important Bentegodi match, these are the statistics for the match against Verona. The 80th match will be between Milan and Verona, and the 40th match will be against Scaligiri. So far the balance is slightly in favor of Milan: 14 victories for the Rossoneri, 12 draws and 13 defeats.

12.41 – Rain of goals in Milan's history: In fact, Pulisic's goal against Empoli was Milan's 4,998th goal in the Italian League: Will it reach 5,000 today?

1000° Nordal (Milan – Roma 6-2, 05/28/1950)

Ferrario No. 2000 (SPAL – AC Milan 2-4, May 31, 1964)

3000° Massaro (Milan – Torino 2-0, December 8, 1991)

Kaka No. 4000 (Genoa-Milan 0-3, August 26, 2007)

11.48 – this Arbitration team Which was dedicated to the match between Hellas Verona and Milan:

Referee: Mariani

Flag referee: PRETI – CECCONI

Fourth Man: Maximum

Present: Mazzoleni

Avar: Marini

11.13 – As mentioned He choosesMilan could reach an important milestone today in Verona: the Rossoneri are actually two goals away from reaching the goal 5000 joules In the major Italian championship.

10.22 – Here is the possible lineup for Hellas Verona: (4-2-3-1) Montipo; Czachowa, Magnani, Dawidovic, Cabal; Sardar, Doda; Volorunshu, Suslov, Lazovic; Noslin.

10.02 – In light of this afternoon's match in Bentegodi against Verona, Stefano Pioli has doubts about the formation of the defense as the only ones confirmed are the starting shirt. receipt Tomori In the middle and Theo Hernandez To the left. On the right there is an open poll between David Calabria H Alessandro Florenzi, with the latter returning to availability after missing the last match in the Europa League due to disqualification. As for Tomori's colleague in the Rossoneri's defensive line, there are players competing for a place from the first minute. What is with you Thiao H Matteo Gabbia.

09.51 – Compared to the European trip to Prague, Pioli will instead change the midfielders: Fawri Younis Moussa, Yassin Adly, Fi Tijani, and Ismail bin Nasserwho will have to secure the game behind the untouchable trio of attacking midfielders, at this moment in the season, consisting of Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek and Leao.

09.42 – Noah Okafor He could be the biggest surprise in Milan, which takes on Hellas Verona in Bentegodi this afternoon: the Swiss is actually the favorite to start from the first minute as a first-choice striker. Behind him is the untouchable trio of attacking midfielders in Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek and Leao. Therefore, Olivier Giroud and Luka Jovic will start from the bench.

09.30 – Mike Minyan, who was forced off the field on Thursday in the Europa League against Slavia Prague, has recovered from a knee bruise after a strong collision with a player from the Czech team, and will therefore be available for Stefano Pioli today for the match away to Verona. The Frenchman will be a regular between the Devil's goalposts.

It's getting closer and closer to kickoff Hellas Verona-Milan. Editorial team at Milannews.it He will accompany you with his usual live text until the start of the match with the latest news coming from the training camp of the Rossoneri team led by Stefano Pioli. Stay with us!!!