Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs win. From the national anthem to the performances to the Biden celebration: What happened – videos

The Kansas City Chiefs won the 58th Super Bowl, the National Football League's championship game and the most-watched sporting event in the United States. They beat the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 25-22 in overtime. The final game was decisive, as the extraordinary ability of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was demonstrated when he was able to lead his team to victory with a decisive action. US President Joe Biden commented, saying: “With three victories in five seasons, the leaders are no longer just champions, but rather a ruling dynasty.” “We are waiting for you at the White House,” he added on X. With this victory, the fourth in team history, Kansas City became the first team in twenty years to win the Super Bowl twice in a row. In recent hours, controversy has erupted over some commercials, in particular the ad against anti-Semitism in the “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” campaign that caused neo-Nazis in the United States to rejoice, and the ad of Robert Kennedy Jr. An independent candidate to run for the White House in 2024, a reference to the 1960 campaign.

Celebrities

Taylor Swift – who flew in directly from Japan – and her family were also in attendance to support the pop star's boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. Swift's family took their seats in the VIP cabin with Travis' parents and brother Jason accompanied by his wife Kylie. According to TMZ, Travis Kelce appears to have rented the runway at a cost of $1 million. Many celebrities were in the stands, including Jay-Z with his daughters Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi, Luke Combs, Paul Rudd, and chef Gordon Ramsay.

the anthem

As per tradition at the Super Bowl, now in its 58th edition, the national anthem America the Beautiful It was conducted before kick-off. This year it was performed and sung by country artist Reba McEntire, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Offers

Several singers who, as usual, performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Among these is Alicia Keys' tribute to Michael Jackson. Usher brought to life an overwhelming medley of his 14 famous songs that he presented to the audience in a 12-minute performance. The show also featured a guitar solo by HER, an R&B icon whose career spanned three decades with songs like “Caught Up,” “Love in This Club,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and “My Boo”. , “Confessions” and “Burn” and concluded with the very popular “Yes” with Lil Jon and Ludacris, celebrating the return of this classic after twenty years. While dancing on skates, Asher was in danger of falling.

