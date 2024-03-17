Andy Murray is the greatest British athlete of all time. A popular jury of 13 athletes (including legendary footballer Ryan Giggs) and around 7,000 subscribers to the Telegraph newspaper (promoting the initiative), allowed him to win by an overwhelming majority over the other candidates. “I am honored to receive this award – Murray said – It means a lot, especially coming from the public and from a group of athletes and journalists who I admire and respect. Looking at the names of the other candidates, I feel proud and humbled that I achieved the goal. “It must have been a challenge for the final vote.”. There were 20 candidates, and they came from the most diverse sports: three footballers, three rugby players, one cricketer, four biathletes, one golfer, two cyclists, two Paralympians and two Olympic champions of some standing.. But Murray is No. 1 in tennis, one of the most popular sports. By some estimates, more than 1.2 billion people play or are passionate about our sport. “It's really great to see how successful Britain has been in the history of the sport, not just now but throughout history – Follow Murray – “It makes you feel proud to represent this nation.”. To be fair, not long ago he spoke favorably about Scotland separating from the United Kingdom. If the referendum had taken place, he would not have been able to celebrate today.

Also in competition for a BBC award

With Andy in Miami preparing for 2017, mom Judy accepted the award. “It's a wonderful confession – He said – Andy's successes come in a global individual sport, played 11 months a year. You have to be consistent and persistent, week after week. Moreover, he is playing in the most competitive period ever.”. Perhaps the timing of the vote helped Andy: The Telegraph compiled the preferences in November, the month in which he overtook Djokovic at the top of the ATP rankings and won the ATP World Tour Finals, also in London. but, The margin by which he beat his rivals (whose names have not been revealed) suggests that he would have won anyway.. In fact, Wimbledon returned to its country after 77 years of absence, without forgetting the two Olympic gold medals and winning the Davis Cup last year. However, Andy is convinced that he can still get a lot of satisfaction from it. “It's been a great year, but I can still improve and I can't wait to get back on the field in 2017.”. To make matters worse, Next week he could be named BBC Sport's 'Person of the Year'. This will be the third time in a row, an unprecedented event. It's a tribute to those who didn't give up when it seemed like a step below Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. “I refuse to believe that anyone works harder than him – Mother Judy said – Every sport requires something different from its athletes, but for Andy, it is truly an honor to take first place on a list that includes all sports.