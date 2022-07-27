July 27, 2022

Juventus, Pogba leaves sanctuary in the United States

Mirabelle Hunt

Pogba left Juventus’ retirement in the United States and will return to Italy. Once in Turin he will decide whether or not to have surgery on his knee.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bad blow for Juventus and Paul Pogba. The Frenchman had a relapse in his knee, which exacerbated the problem he had been carrying for so long. According to what is reported from Loyola Marymouth University’s retirement in Los Angeles, California, the problem Pogba is accusing is not improvisation, but the result of an aggravation, even rupture, of a tension in the joint suffered by the French midfielder. It went on for a long time, and already in the last two years at Manchester United it was the cause of many of his muscle problems. In fact, surgery becomes almost mandatory just to try to fix this situation once and for all.

Juventus
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Juventus, Pogba leaves backtracking in the United States. There is a caution about knee surgery

After this problem, Pogba left Juventus after retiring in the United States prematurely. As mentioned Gazzetta dello sportThe Frenchman is already on his way to Italy. Once in Turin, he will have to decide whether to run urgently or not. Juventus took some time to understand how to intervene. At first the player had to have surgery immediately in the United States but then caution prevailed. However, the process now looks inevitable and this will extend the 2018 world champion’s return to the field with the Bianconeri.

