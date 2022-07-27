Let’s go! – OA Sport

Click here to update the live broadcast

7.55 The first quarter begins!

19.55 National Anthem is underway, all ready for the final!

19.50 anthem in five minutes.

19.45 The bronze medal went to Spain, who beat France 11-8.

19.40 Setibello, who must face the only national team he has been able to beat in the final, will need a test of strength to win the only title missing from the Italian billboard.

19.35 Good evening and welcome to the live broadcast of the World Water Polo League Final between Italy and the United States.

Citibello wants a World League final: the only trophy missing from the Italian national team’s vast billboard. On the other hand, there is the United States, the only one that beat Citibelo in this final stage of the tournament.

The blues Those invited to the event are: Jacopo Aliciani, Eduardo de Soma, Vincenzo Dolce, Vincenzo Renzoto Iudis (Ann Brescia), Francesco Cascia, Francesco Condimi, Filippo Ferrero (CC Ortigia), Andrea Fondelli, Lorenzo Bruni and Matteo Iucci Grata (RRN). Savona), Luca Damonte (Ferencvaros), Giacomo Canella, Marco del Longo (Pro Recco), Nicolas Preciotti (Army/Pro Recco), Luca Marziale and Gianmarco Nicosia (Telimar Palermo).

EventThe final of the World Water Polo League between Italy and the United States.

Date: 07/27/2022

hours: 20.00

TV channel and live broadcast: Rayplay.

OA Sport brings you live broadcast of the Italy-USA men’s match from the World Water Polo League: Real-time news and constant updates. It starts at 20:00. Good fun!

Photo: La Presse