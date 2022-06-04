“Exceptional work, I am happy to be back in Formula 1”

Rome One of the starting Formula 1 champions is certainly George Russell, who does so well at Mercedes that he often gets in front of the seven-time world champion like teammate Lewis Hamilton. However, the British do not forget his past, microphones Motorsport.com, he returned to talk about Williams, where he spent three years. In particular, Russell focused on Alexander Albon, the driver who took his place once the transition to Mercedes was completed and has made a fantastic debut at the start of the season. Although Williams is not a car that can compete for the top spots, Albon has already won three points in the 2022 World Championship, giving the team great satisfaction.