June 5, 2022

"Exceptional work, I am happy to be back in Formula 1"

June 5, 2022

Rome One of the starting Formula 1 champions is certainly George Russell, who does so well at Mercedes that he often gets in front of the seven-time world champion like teammate Lewis Hamilton. However, the British do not forget his past, microphones Motorsport.com, he returned to talk about Williams, where he spent three years. In particular, Russell focused on Alexander Albon, the driver who took his place once the transition to Mercedes was completed and has made a fantastic debut at the start of the season. Although Williams is not a car that can compete for the top spots, Albon has already won three points in the 2022 World Championship, giving the team great satisfaction.

Russell praises Albon

Alex did an excellent job. Of course we all know the problems he had with Red Bull, but his talent was never in question. I am really happy that he is back in Formula 1 and that he has cemented his position. He’s always been one of the best players, so I can’t say I’m surprised by his performanceRussell said. Williams Garage colleague Nicholas Latifi also spoke of Albon, saying:We were teammates in 2018 and I knew how fast he was. They are both him and Russell and it was good to be buddies“.

