Barcelona – Juventus 2-2 Live broadcast: Double Kane responds to Dembele | first page

While we only talk or so about Paul Pogba and the time it will take to see him back on the pitch, Juventus face their first great Test match of the summer. In fact, it’s time in Dallas for the match against Barcelona which starts with Casey and Lewandowski as owners. But for Juventus, it is still too early to see Vlahovic in the first division, but there are new signings for Bremer and Di Maria.

Departure at 2.30 am.

Barcelona 2-2 Juventus

Marks: pt 33′ Dembélé (B), 39′ Kean (J), 40′ Dembélé (B); 7 ‘Ken Street (J).

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen (1′ st Pena); Sergi Roberto (first destination), Christensen, Eric Garcia (first de Jong), Jordi Alba; Nico Gonzalez (1′ st Gavi), Busquets (1′ st Pjanic), Casey; Dembélé (1′ st Raphinha), Lewandowski, Aubameyang (1′ st Ansu Fati).

Available: Pique, Depay, Pjanic, Ravenha, Collado, Tenas, Torri, Eternal, Baldi, Casado. Healing herds.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny (1 ‘st Perin); Danilo, Bonucci (1′ st Gatti), Bremer (14’ st Rugani), Alex Sandro; Zacharias, Rovella, Locatelli; Written by Maria, Ken, Cuadrado.

Available Perrin, Pinsolio, Carnation, Cats, Pellegrini, Rugani, Barbieri, McKinney, Companion, Fagioli, Vlahovic, Soleil, Aki, Codrigue, Da Graca. Allegri herds.

first half

1 ‘ In Via Allegri he proposes Cuadrado on the left wing and Rovilla in the control room, Bremer to Bonucci’s left.

3′ The first shot of the match, a signal from Dembele ending on the side.

7′ High pressure on Barcelona, ​​Busquets takes advantage of an easy pass from Bremer and fires Lewandowski: high shot

10′ Cuadrado stops for Di Maria

12′ Aubameyang is trying from the outside, the ball is outside

13′ Di Maria again, is the only one who tried: a nice shot from distance, Ter Stegen’s shot

17′ Di Maria always creates chaos and magic to release Cuadrado, who did not take advantage of Zacharias and Kane’s cross in the middle.

29′ Di Maria was answered on the right, a beautiful cross from his left hand for Kane, who missed the impact of the ball

33 ‘Goal! Barcelona in advantage! Dembele drinks Cuadrado and Alex Sandro, then puts Chesney on diagonal from a tight angle: Barcelona – Juventus 1-0

39′ goal! You meet the charts! Slow but capped maneuver, right to left: Cuadrado’s ball put him in the middle, Kane’s paw worthy of the goal: Barcelona-Juventus 1-1.

40′ goal! Double Barcelona! Dembele still does as he pleases, Cuadrado jumped inside the area, but this time with his left foot there is no way for Szczesny to get out: Barcelona – Juventus 2-1.

45Dembele leads Casey in the penalty area and this time to Chesney.

the other half

1 ‘Changes begin, in Juventus we see Perin and Gatti for Szczesny and Bonucci.

4′ Ravenha shows, a powerful yet central shot.

7′ Aim! You meet the charts! Kane thinks about it again to find the target: Di Maria searches for it deeply, De Jong intervenes but Zacharias serves Locatelli who arm the Juventus striker. Barcelona 2-2 Juventus.

13′ Lewandowski tries his head, off size.

