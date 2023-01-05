JetBlue will launch first 24/7 service from New York JFK to London Heathrow from end of March 2023 – Italiavola & Travel

JetBlue enhances the transatlantic flight schedule with an all-new daytime service from New York to London

Additional Heathrow slots allow JetBlue to offer customers a more varied flight schedule between the US and the UK

JetBlue announced today that it will enhance its flights across the North Atlantic with a new day flight option for customers traveling from New York to London. Starting March 25, 2023, New York-based Hometown Airline® will introduce a new morning departure from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to London Heathrow Airport (LHR), providing travelers with an entirely new way to get to the UK. the day they left the United States. The new flight is made possible by an additional pair of slots secured by JetBlue, strengthening the airline’s presence at the UK’s busiest airport. New JetBlue seats to Heathrow are on sale from today.

Daily schedule between New York (JFK) and London Heathrow (LHR)

Beginning March 25, 2023 (E) and March 26, 2023 (W)

JFK-LHR Flight #1107 LHR – JFK Flight #2220 8:30 a.m. – 8:45 p.m 8:25 a.m. – 11:40 a.m

JFK-LHR Flight #007 LHR-JFK Flight No. 20 9:00 PM – 9:30 AM (+1) 11:55 a.m. – 3:15 p.m

As part of JetBlue’s polished London schedule, it will adjust service between New York-JFK and London Gatwick Airport (LGW), offering passengers one daily flight instead of two. In all, JetBlue will maintain three daily flights between New York and London.

Daily schedule between New York (JFK) and London Gatwick (LGW)

As of March 25, 2023 (E) and March 26, 2023 (W)

JFK Airport – LGW Flight 43 LGW-JFK Flight No. 44 7:30 PM – 7:55 AM (+1) 12:00 PM – 3:15 PM

JetBlue’s new transatlantic program in New York is complemented by the airline’s flights to London elsewhere in the Northeast, where JetBlue offers daily service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), London Heathrow and London Gatwick. JetBlue is the only airline to offer service between New England and two of London’s busiest airports.

Daily schedule between Boston (BOS) and London Heathrow (LHR)

BOS – LHR Flight No. 1620 LHR Flight – BOS No. 1621 6:45 PM – 6:30 AM (+1) 8:25 AM – 11:21 AM

Daily schedule between Boston (BOS) and London Gatwick (LGW)

BOS – LGW Flight #2104 LGW Flight – BOS No. 1926 6:37 PM – 6:35 AM (+1) 12:15 PM – 3:02 PM

JetBlue is currently the only US airline serving both Gatwick and Heathrow, providing customers on both sides of the Atlantic with more choice and convenience. JetBlue’s multi-airport approach to London, with diversified flights to two of the UK’s busiest airports, has already enabled the company to grow a significant customer base of loyal transatlantic travelers and build valuable relationships with key teams at both airports.

JetBlue’s flights between the US and London include the airline’s award-winning Mint Premium Suites and Prime Seats. JetBlue offers maximum legroom in the coach (a), on-demand entertainment at every seat, free and fast Fly-Fi fast broadband internet (b), free snacks and soft drinks, and great customer service. JetBlue’s entry into the ocean liner ushered in a new era of customer-centric, low-cost travel for business and leisure travelers.

Customers on both Core and Mint can stay connected while flying, as JetBlue is the only airline offering all travelers free, unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi on flights between the US and the UK. In addition, customers have access to a selection of seatback entertainment, allowing customers to enjoy a multi-screen experience on board, just as they would at home.

To learn more about JetBlue’s transatlantic service, including new flights taking off between the US and Paris later this year, visit: jetblue.com/flying-with-us/uk-and-europe.