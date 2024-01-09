January 11, 2024

Chiara Ferragni, Fedez loses his temper: “There were fewer people outside Messina Denaro's house”

Lorelei Reese January 9, 2024 1 min read

Fedez explodes on social media after the judicial meltdown that engulfed his wife Chiara Ferragni. The fraud was exacerbated by the “inadequate defense” of buyers of Palocco Panduro pink powdered sugar. This is the latest news from the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office, which is changing the pace of the investigation into the charitable promotion of Christmas sweets designed by the influencer by registering both Ferragni herself and Alessandra Palocco, CEO and president of the company, in the register of suspects. . The tension is palpable and the rapper explodes with an Instagram story: “In my opinion there were fewer people outside Matteo Messina Denaro's house, look at them… Oh my God, the priorities of Italian information and the country… ”. Fedez commented with a laugh on the video showing reporters and photographers stationed near his and Ferragni's homes. Meanwhile, the number of followers lost on Instagram in the last 28 days from Ferragni's account has risen to 263,000. If we take into account that Fedez lost another 110 thousand and Valentina Ferragni 22 thousand, the flight of Ferragni's followers on Instagram alone is close to 400 thousand.

