January 6, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A misunderstanding between Oriana Marzoli and Gielle de Donna – the VIP older brother

Lorelei Reese January 6, 2023 1 min read

Jealousy Oriana Marzoli from direction Luca Onestini Maybe spoil the friendship with Gael de Donna?

After telling Luca Onestini an annoyed response from Oriana, the two VIPs decided to address the issue and clear things up immediately. “I was disappointed” Jiel starts berating Oriana for being angry at her for borrowing a shirt from Luca.

Oriana is stunned by Gael’s words and immediately clears things up, making it clear to her that he was only joking and that she is not at all upset about the relationship she has with Onestini. “The way you told me doesn’t sound like a joke.” Jiyel replies, looking for more confirmation.

Oriana reassures her and repeats: “You can wear whatever you want, I was just kidding.” Due to their misunderstanding and the ensuing hours of estrangement, the two friends promise to commit so that it will never happen again: “If something ever bothers you, take me aside and tell me about it.”

With dialogue and ease, The Question is permanently archived and the friendship between Oriana and Jill remains steadfast.

See also  GF Vibe, Pamela Prati 'misunderstood' Eliana Michelazzo: 'I knew too'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

JetBlue will launch first 24/7 service from New York JFK to London Heathrow from end of March 2023 – Italiavola & Travel

January 5, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Tiberio Temperi, goodbye forever: the sad announcement of these watches

January 5, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Mickey Mouse, one hundred years in the future

January 5, 2023 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Usa also rejected Republican Kevin McCarthy on the ninth ballot for House Speaker.

January 6, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

A first glimpse of the BMW 3 Series in 2025

January 6, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

A misunderstanding between Oriana Marzoli and Gielle de Donna – the VIP older brother

January 6, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Cough and sputum alarm device | Medicines are rare: you can prepare this effective drink yourself

January 6, 2023 Karen Hines