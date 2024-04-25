Stefano Di Martino “ad Affari Tui”: Selvagia Lucarelli cheers, here's why

Stefano Di Martino is among the possible replacements for Amadeus, the world record holder. Although he has so far denied the rumors of passing the baton in Sanremo, there are a lot of people in the entertainment world who support him. Among these is also Selvagia Lucarelli. It is now a matter of little time: Ray will soon announce who will be in fear of the “Affari Tui”, a pre-evening game, and then the Italian song festival. There are many names that have been circulating online. “It seems to me that the only profitable way for Rai to respond to the departure of the big, not-so-small Rai faces is to start focusing on young faces to host not without ambitions, but big programmes.” Story posted on his Instagram profile.

Read also: Sanremo and Carlo Conte drop the ace: “Maybe with Maria De Filippi…”

He continued: “Maybe we are risking something but we also risk starting to give a serious chance to a new generation of familiar, trusted hosts and finally young people.” Then he added, for those who did not yet understand the purpose of his message: “I support Di Martino in Avari Toi, in short.” At the moment, there is no official confirmation, but it seems clear that the former Amici dancer is among the new talents of the public television service.