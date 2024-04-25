April 25, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Stefano Di Martino “ad Affari Tui”: Selvagia Lucarelli cheers, here's why

Stefano Di Martino “ad Affari Tui”: Selvagia Lucarelli cheers, here's why

Lorelei Reese April 25, 2024 2 min read

Stefano Di Martino is among the possible replacements for Amadeus, the world record holder. Although he has so far denied the rumors of passing the baton in Sanremo, there are a lot of people in the entertainment world who support him. Among these is also Selvagia Lucarelli. It is now a matter of little time: Ray will soon announce who will be in fear of the “Affari Tui”, a pre-evening game, and then the Italian song festival. There are many names that have been circulating online. “It seems to me that the only profitable way for Rai to respond to the departure of the big, not-so-small Rai faces is to start focusing on young faces to host not without ambitions, but big programmes.” Story posted on his Instagram profile.

Read also: Sanremo and Carlo Conte drop the ace: “Maybe with Maria De Filippi…”

He continued: “Maybe we are risking something but we also risk starting to give a serious chance to a new generation of familiar, trusted hosts and finally young people.” Then he added, for those who did not yet understand the purpose of his message: “I support Di Martino in Avari Toi, in short.” At the moment, there is no official confirmation, but it seems clear that the former Amici dancer is among the new talents of the public television service.

See also  Riccardo Guarnieri breaks silence on possible return to Oued

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Gianni Morandi, the mystery of the photo circulating on social media of her wearing an eye patch. “I had a fight,” he jokes, but in fact he underwent surgery

April 25, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“I'll be with you”, Neapolitan Scudetto movie: exciting 3 trailer

April 23, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“No uterus, no 200k but still great.”

April 23, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Stefano Di Martino “ad Affari Tui”: Selvagia Lucarelli cheers, here's why

April 25, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

A possible explanation for one of cosmology's greatest mysteries has arrived

April 25, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

The end of Milan and Inter's fight over the Scudetto. And drink…

April 25, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Lamborghini, this is the last model with a V10 engine: now everything will change

April 25, 2024 Gerald Bax