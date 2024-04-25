The host freezes his colleague. Her words

We are accustomed to seeing him good-natured and smiling during his television programs, but even Gerry Scotti hides a “naughty” side that has recently come to light. Here's what he said about one of his colleagues during an episode of Striscia la Notizia.

He is definitely among the most beloved TV hosts Jerry Scotti: The broadcaster from Pavia is the cornerstone of Mediaset Broadcasting It is not surprising that the management of Cologno Monzese often entrusts to him performances that are about to be launched, or are in a state of disrepair, and it is certain that thanks to his presence he will be able to revive them.

He was born in 1956 in the small village of Oltrepo Pavese. Scotty abandoned his law degree to follow his great passion for radio. At the beginning of the 1980s, he arrived as a radio deejay, with strong support from Claudio Cecchetto, the producer and talent scout who later also became Pygmalion 883, Jovanotti and Sabrina Salerno.

Specifically thanks to the collaboration with Cecchetto Jerry was able to start his television career, making his debut with DeeJay TV And then continuing with other very popular programs of those years such as Smile, Candid Camera and Festivalbar. However, it was consecrated between the 1990s and the 2000s, when it was commissioned to host two historical tests such as Passaparola and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Jerry Scotti amazes spectators: his words about his famous colleague amaze

One of Scotty's best known traits is definitely his kindness: Jerry is seen as a friendly face to viewers at home, but he recently showed a new side during an episode of Striscia la Notizia, a satirical news show created by Antonio Ricci of the historical leaders. For some time now The program deals with the alleged gems sponsored by Francesca Fagnani on television And in photo sessions.

In contact with reporter Rajai Bazzaz, the journalist responded with the following: “You're very poorly informed. I can easily wear the jewelry I see on TV, because it's borrowed from me. It's not an ad, and I don't get a penny. All journalists do it. This thing you're doing is hypocritical.”

After the service ends, the line resumes Jerry wanted to have his own opinion about what his colleague had saidthe host of the very popular program dedicated to interviews with Belve, and to everyone's surprise, replied: “Francesca claims that some of her colleagues are under contract with brands. Since she is a journalist and above all a monster, out of respect for the public, she now has to name names. Do it whether they are journalists from Rai, Mediaset or La7. Francesca call us tomorrow, show us what a monster you are, a monster.” “The past, not the monster they say now.” This was no small push, and was even more surprising considering who it was thrown at. Who expected this?