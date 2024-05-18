There is a secret function hidden in the door: No doubt you have seen this hook a thousand times but never asked yourself what it is for

Our cars are a constant and astonishing discovery every day: the fact that we learned, perhaps years ago, to drive in a “conventional” way exposes us to gradual astonishment.

In fact, over time, our cars change, evolve and introduce new applications, systems and truly amazing innovations. Unthinkable in the past.

Some of us will be a little “old,” from a demographic standpoint, others rather A little less: For this reason, they can be some “innovations”. Absorbed with lower concentration.

For example, those born in the second half of the 2000s certainly cannot be surprised airbagwhich are considered “classic” devices: not to mention seat belt.

Today we have Famous on board Driver Assist Assistantwhich we could only dream of one day: these are driving safety devices and applications Technology support.

Classic technology and equipment – the car is always a discovery

From cruise control on down, these devices tell us if and when we’re storming the track, if and when we’re about to fall asleep, what the condition of our tires is, how much oil is in the engine, and so on. Every day we discover a new function and a new application: but it’s not always about nature alone Technological and digital, in fact.

Sometimes secret functions and devices are revealed, which, although technically always there, we never realized their purpose, or perhaps never asked ourselves. For example, in door Of our cars there is a device that hides a A practically secret job. We see it every day when we walk in toBut we do not ask ourselves what its purpose is.

The hook you don’t know what it’s for: Here’s the answer

We are talking about a Hook Which we have seen millions of times on our door windows. It’s on display there, but no We have ever used it: Of course, we don’t know what to do with it. So what is this hook? The answer is surprising.

It serves as point AEncouragement for a potential move Which can be added to our car to allow us to do this access to the roof of the car, So you can clean it or take care of it In a saftey way: Like when you’re climbing on your very high rooftops, basically. A secure application with which you can purchase About 30 euros.