Milan and Inter, along with Atletico Madrid and the six English clubs (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham) immediately signed legally binding commitments to bring them back to ECA, the European club association led by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
This was officially announced in a press release issued by the Egyptian Chefs Association itself. However, Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid are still excluded, and their dispute with the organization that manages the European Cups is still alive.
“Following a comprehensive process of club re-engagement and reassessment by the European Football Association in recent months, the FIFA Executive Committee has considered the clubs’ recognition that the Premier League project was not in the interest of the football community and their publicly stated decisions to completely abandon this project – reads the statement Journalist – The ECA Board of Directors also acknowledged the stated desire of the clubs to actively engage with the European Club Association in its collective mission to develop European football, in the open and transparent interest of all and not just a few. This decision marks the end of an unfortunate and turbulent cycle of European football and is in line with the goal of The European Club Association’s relentless commitment to promoting unity in European football can now proceed with renewed unity and solidarity to continue the important work necessary to stabilize and develop European football, when absolutely necessary.”
August 16 – 14:37
