Lazio, Fiorentina, Rubiales and the US Open: the latest

Kamada, Isaacsin and Castellanos: “We want to win. Fiorentina’s adventure in the conference starts badly. Rumors about the resignation of the president of the Spanish Football Federation. The draw for the US Open has been drawn

Rome It’s time for another performance in Lazio. Here are three of the new signings making their official debut at a press conference. Kamada, Isaksen and Castellanos talk about their feelings after the first period in the Biancoceleste and Alcor unanimously: “We want to win with Sarri”. The first two have arrived in the last two weeks, while the striker, in turn, has tasted Oronzo Di Cadore’s withdrawal, if only for a short period. In their words, there is a great desire to perform well, to impress and to become Lazio champions on the starting podium.

Fiorentina’s new European adventure is off to a bad start. In the first match of the Conference League, the viola team lost to Rapid 1-0 in Vienna. The goal from a penalty kick, scored by Groll in the 35th minute of the first half, was decisive.

The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, will resign tomorrow. El Pais announces this. Rubiales ended up in the eye of the storm for his behavior at the end of the Women’s World Cup final, which Spain beat England. Rubiales kissed Spanish soccer player Jenny Hermoso on the mouth without her consent during the award ceremony.

The draw for the 2023 US Open has been drawn. Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1 seed, could face Yannick Sinner in the quarterfinals. And Novak Djokovic, who was entered at the bottom of the draw, could instead find Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the virtual quarter-finals.