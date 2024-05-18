A tour of North America, towards Niagara Falls

Magazine, 17/05/2024.





Allowing yourself the luxury of a trip to America is like a true dream come true. Find yourself in a magical world, amid magnificent landscapes, illuminated cities and life and streets that seem to come out of a movie scene. As we read in the great novels of the past, ​​​​crossing the landscape of America, spending time between sports, recreation and relaxation on the beaches of California or Florida, discovering all the hidden charms of New York or San Francisco. A few possibilities that a American tour Makes it available to passengers. Naturally, it is very important, if not necessary, to avoid wasting time, planning your entire trip in advance and not getting a seat on the plane or not being able to see everything you planned. Depend on a tour operator It is familiar with the US territory and offers a wide range of solutions and formulations, including customized ones.





You turn to America It is the best choice for anyone who wants to get to know America intimately and enjoy the thrill of a very precisely planned trip, chosen from one of the available formulas or planned to measure. The full system or you prefer a more free and adventurous solution, simply book Flight and car rental. Even for those who decide to move anyway freely To America by car, Versys America It’s always available, 24 hours a day, to provide help and assistance and resolve any kind of difficulty. Versys America utilizes the presence of a group of professionals who have chosen to offer their talents to the public in order to provide an excellent and high-quality tourism product, with a prestigious destination such as America, reaching so far. Mexico and the Caribbean.

North America and Niagara Falls

Those who love spectacular landscapes and the most beautiful and awe-inspiring landscapes have the opportunity to plan their trip to America. Northern region, toward the Canadian border: Great Lakes and Cascades region. The best tour is to stay for a few days at the beginning A New YorkYou can discover many aspects of the local culture, visiting only the most central parts of the city, museums and symbolic structures. The beauty of HarlemExperience the emotion of a religious ceremony with African-American culture and popular gospel songs.

The tour then continues to Boston, One of the oldest cities and notable throughout the United States. Boston is home to some of the best universities in the world, but not only that: the city is full of important testimonies of the past, with the possibility of a long and fascinating trip. Pedestrian travel It has two centuries of history.

Majestic view of Niagara Falls

Not far from Chicago, crossing the border into Canada, you arrive quickly TorontoA beautiful modern city but enriched by the scenery of the Great Lakes region: from here it’s spectacular. Niagara Falls, at close range, to be admired by boat or thanks to the possibility of executing a suggestive and wonderful helicopter flyover. In any case, the sight of waterfalls is extraordinary in all seasons and represents an incomparable spectacle of nature.

Get to know the major cities on the East Coast

A tour of the area of the Great Lakes A visit to America’s East Coast cities can’t be complete Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia, which marks an inevitable stop on a journey to discover America’s history. Washington, in particular, offers a thrilling scene above all else during the night hours, when the most important monuments and buildings, including the Capitol Dome, glow in the dark. A trip to America always represents an opportunity to explore a fascinating historical scene, To discover the beautiful intersections of cultures and traditions but also to enjoy spectacular and impressive natural landscapes.