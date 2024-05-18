If you want to improve your gut health, include these 8 foods in your daily diet (not just miso).

Our gut health starts at the table, with choosing the most appropriate foods to promote the growth of a balanced gut microbiome.

A healthy, functioning gut microbiome Rather, it means a balanced and calm daily life, far from infections, constipation, diarrhea and other problems that can affect our quality of life.

Our gut health It can be kept every day on the tableChoose natural foods rich in fiber, antioxidants and fermentants that can stimulate bacterial flora, improve digestion and get rid of what you don’t need.

Before giving you a “shopping list” and suggesting what to eat to heal your gut microbiome, it is necessary to distinguish between probiotics and prebiotics – two similar terms but referring to different elements, one dependent on the other:

I Probiotics They are live microorganisms, the “good” bacteria, that are commonly found in fermented foods and that contribute to improving the balance of intestinal flora (promoting digestion), strengthening the immune system, and alleviating the symptoms of some problems such as diarrhea, constipation, and constipation. From irritable bowel syndrome

They are live microorganisms, the “good” bacteria, that are commonly found in fermented foods and that contribute to improving the balance of intestinal flora (promoting digestion), strengthening the immune system, and alleviating the symptoms of some problems such as diarrhea, constipation, and constipation. From irritable bowel syndrome I prebiotics, Instead, they are indigestible compounds that act as food for probiotic bacteria already present in the gut, which are found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes.

Simply put, probiotics are the “good” bacteria themselves, while prebiotics are their “food.” Eating both can have significant benefits for your gut health and overall body.

Let’s now take a look at eight foods — four containing probiotics and four containing prebiotics — that should be consumed often to have a healthy gut.

Read also: Probiotic and prebiotic foods: Do you know what they are and what is the difference? Benefits and where to find them

Probiotics

cheese

Rich in lactic acid bacteria and other beneficial microorganisms cheese It is an excellent source of probiotics.

if it was possible, We prefer the product made from raw milk (It is best to avoid this food if pregnant or immunosuppressed), because cooking milk selectively kills a variety of these microorganisms.

Miso

Fermented soybean paste, typical of oriental cuisine Rich in probiotics and valuable fiber For our intestinal flora. We can buy miso online or in stores specializing in ethnic foods.

If we are not experts in recipes of Japanese or Chinese origin, we can introduce miso into our cooking as a substitute for salt in first dishes or in recipes based on meat or fish.

olive

In addition to monounsaturated fatty acids (especially oleic acid, which has been shown to reduce “bad” cholesterol (LDL) and increase “good” cholesterol, helping to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis and stroke), olive They are rich in polyphenols that help intestinal bacteria grow.

vinegar

Whether it’s wine or apples, Vinegar It is a fermented product and therefore contains many probiotics that are beneficial to our gut microbiome.

We can use vinegar to enrich the flavor of our second dishes or to season rich summer salads.

Prebiotics

Mushrooms

What kind, I am Mushrooms They are always a good source of fiber that can be turned into food for the bacteria in the intestines.

In addition, they contain a number of bioactive compounds that are not found in other foods and may provide health benefits, including: Ergothioneine (Antioxidant), and it has several roles in the body.

Legumes

Beans, lentils or chickpeas, canned or dried: i Legumes They are an excellent source of fiber and other healthy plant compounds, such as polyphenols, that help our gut microbes.

But be careful: the growing popularity of legumes in recent years has prompted companies to produce Snacks that contain legumes and do not contain any of the benefits of legumes In its form minimal processing.

These snacks are not good for the intestines and are not cheap at all – so it is best to avoid them.

Dark chocolate

I Dark chocolate (with more than 70% cocoa), is a food Excellent for satisfying the palate and improving gut health.

Cocoa contains polyphenols that are good for the gut, and the low sugar content means it’s harder to consume too much in one sitting and can be more satisfying, thanks to its rich, bitter taste.

Naturally leavened bread

Bread with sourdough, compared to traditional bread with brewer’s yeast, can bring benefits Intestinal mobility For several reasons:

the long Fermentation Natural yeast (12 to 24 hours or more) allows part of the gluten and starches present in the flour to be broken down, which reduces the risk of bloating, gas and heaviness in the digestive system.

Natural yeast (12 to 24 hours or more) allows part of the gluten and starches present in the flour to be broken down, which reduces the risk of bloating, gas and heaviness in the digestive system. Furthermore, during the fermentation process, the mother yeast is produced PrebioticsAnd indigestible fiber, which acts as food for the “good” bacteria in the gut.

More tips about the gut microbiome

Let us remember, first of all, Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables Seasonality, of any kind, while limiting frequent consumption of artificial and processed foods.

In addition to, We drink a lot of water During the day: Continuous hydration has many benefits for our body in general – it helps improve our intestinal motility, making stool soft and easy to pass.

Finally, we devote at least 30 minutes a day to thisPhysical exercise – Even if it’s just a walk outdoors or a little body weight training.

Don’t want to miss our news?

We also recommend the following: