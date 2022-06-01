Inter-Lukaku, there is indeed an exciting target. Date circled in red

Update on the amazing scenario that has been talked about for days at Nerazzurri’s house

As told yesterday by Fcinter1908.itFace-to-face between Romelu Lukaku’s lawyer and Inter Milan. La Gazzetta dello Sport on newsstands this morning explains the reason for the utmost secrecy: “Give up the statements. Go on in silence, do not disturb the sleeping dog named Chelsea. All the heroes of this comedy, with an unexpected end, agree on the best way to return Romelu to the beloved and longing for Milan. L “Inter and Lukaku continue their courtship. But under the radar, out of the spotlight. They want to avoid strengthening the Blues, the London club that has the ability to turn the Belgian’s dream into reality, but also to smash it.”

No one can imagine how this story will end. The road is long and full of pitfalls, but Lukaku and Inter will somehow try to get back together. We read in the newspaper: “We are still at the beginning of a winding road, but the first goals that have already been achieved are exciting in themselves. What is striking, for example, is Romelu’s mad desire to return to his old life. Even at the cost of pushing his hand up front Chelsea with the risk of consequences Unexpectedly, the mistake made in August 2021 became apparent, on the bench, and in recent months the Belgian has begun a process of rapprochement with scattered messages and winks.

Not only. Rosary explains again: “It is also surprising that the central striker, who earns in London 12 million euros plus three bonuses, has practically cut his salary in half. This possibility has also become possible with the help of the tax authorities. In practice, Lukaku has been ready to return to the previous, salary Old Inter: 7.5 million net, which would be a total of only 11 (instead of 15 under the normal system). Ledore, Marotta and Oselio have made it clear that there is a key to continuing to rely on the growth decree, but the deadline for the revenue agency is still June 30.”

See also City, Bayern and Real: International Football Business Network June 1, 2022 (change on June 1, 2022 | 08:00)

© Reproduction reserved

“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”