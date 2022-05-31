Available even if you are on the other side of the world

Lorenzo Insigne has publicly announced that he does not want to leave the national team. The former Napoli captain, ready to begin his new adventure in Canada, has bid farewell to the blue jersey.

There is also a name Lorenzo Insigne In the list of 30 players Roberto Mancini called for the “final”, which‘Italia Tomorrow he will play at Wembley against Argentina. The former Napoli striker, now who will play in Toronto from next year, spoke during the press conference to present the match alongside the Italian coach. Then other champions talked to him about tomorrow’s match against Messi and his teammates, but Insigne’s message was important.

In fact, he will be honored before the Wembley match Giorgio Chiellini in his last match for Italy, an important tribute to the former captain of Juventus now and to the team itself who will travel to the United States, at Los Angeles FC, starting next season. Who wouldn’t leave Italy in the blue jersey, though, is Lorenzo Insigne who has publicly declared that he wants to continue his path with the national team regardless of his move to the other side of the world, away from Serie A: “I’m always available too If I go to the other side of the world I will still be available. Then he who lives will see.”

“I have a lot of attachment to this shirt” One of the champions confirmed the victory at the last European Championship but also the defeat in Barbera against Macedonia that knocked us out of the World Cup qualifiers. So Insigne has reiterated his loyalty to Italy and his future in the blue may also depend on Mancini. In fact, the national team coach wanted to call Almost all champions of the winning round in the European Championships, Wounded excluded. Almost like the final podium at the stadium that crowned Italy European champions and perhaps also close a track that started with Mancini. Jesi’s trainer emphasized this concept at the press conference:

Tomorrow will be the race that will conclude the cycle – explained – This does not mean that 15-20 players will leave, but from Wednesday we will include young players to understand how valuable they are and whether we can count on them in the future.”. Indeed, Gnonto is only the first indication of Mancini’s technical revolution, and he is ready to take back that World Cup that might have been stolen from him at the best moment. So it seems to be the case against Argentina The last race for most of this group Despite the words of Insigne who remains loyal to Blue and is very focused on this match: “I have Maradona tattooed on my skin, I am a big fan of Naples and he has given us so much – explained – I hope to raise this cup tomorrowHe took us to the top of the world and we Neapolitans will always thank him.”