Serie A, semi-final match, game 3 Sassari

It is not enough for Ettore Messina to win the 73rd career win, becoming the coach with the most wins in the history of the play-offs in Italy. The Olympia Milan coach above all wants to go and compete for the Scudetto final against Virtus Bologna. For this reason, tonight Sassari will try to close the series in three matches (as the Bolognese) to prepare for the last battles of the season.

Olympia advances 2-0: Dynamo, who beat Brescia at home twice and beat Olympia itself in the regular season, want to force Red and White to play also in the fourth match, which remains at the difficult Sassari Stadium.

Nevertheless, Olympia in qualifying shows his best face in attack, with impressive numbers and proportions. Troy Daniels is not with the Messina group, who is authorized to return to the United States for the birth of his son: immediately after that, he will return to Milan to be reunited with his comrades.

Sassari – Olympia Milan: schedule, times and where to watch the games on TV or while broadcasting

Race 1 – Olympia Milan – Banco di Sardina Sassari: 88-71

Second race – Olympia Milan – Banco di Sardina Sassari: 91-82

Race 3 – Banco di Sardegna Sassari – Olimpia Milano: Today Wednesday, June 1 at 8.45pm, Rai Sport HD, Eurosport 2, Discovery+

ive. Race 4 – Banco di Sardina Sassari – Olympia Milan: Friday 3 June, 8.45 pm, Rai Sport HD, Eurosport 2 and Discovery+

ive. Race 5 – Olympia Milan – Banco di Sardina Sassari: Sunday 5 June, 8.45 pm, Rai Sport HD, Eurosport 2 and Discovery+