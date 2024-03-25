Holy Week with Cyclone Columba. Rain, wind and cold from Tuesday; Then the news

Holy Week is taking a serious turn for the worse

This sunny start to Holy Week in most parts of Italy should not deceive us. The arrival of an insidious cyclone which we happily call Cyclone Columba has been confirmed and is destined to bring widespread bad weather to our country, characterized by heavy rains, snow on the mountains and decidedly cold weather..

Spring is always one of the most capricious seasons in our general weather and climate panorama, and what happens during this period is a clear testimony to this. After a few days characterized by the first heat and good weather, the atmosphere is again agitated, providing a real metamorphosis towards the deterioration of weather conditions.

A new aggravation

After Monday the 25th, it promises to be more stable and very mild, especially during the day and early afternoon. From Tuesday 26th March We have already seen events that are signs of change, with the arrival of the first transient impulse, initially in the mid-north, including snow in the Alps, causing precipitation above 900-1000 meters on average. At the end of March. Showers and thunderstorms will continue for much of the south as the hour progresses.

Pay more attention Wendy It would be reinforced from Lipezio on the Tyrrhenian side and from Sirocco in the south and from the Adriatic sector.

Bad weather conditions will continue throughout the day Wednesday, March 27When a A second and more serious perturbation stimulusFueled by a presence Cyclone Columba over Italy significantly increase the probability of such adverse weather events Thunderstorms, storms and hail. Even in the Alps, snow falls regularly above an average altitude of 1000/1200 meters. However, in the Apennines, snow falls above 1300m, especially in the afternoon.

Not just bad weather. Special attention should also be paid to the temperatures, which will undergo a general decline, which will be evident in the northern regions.

For the next few daysor the end of the week, Any news?. The weather picture is starting to show signs of improvement. Thursday, March 28 We will have another unsettled day, with mainly rain Liguria, Tuscany And in alpine and pre-alpine regions, one awaits Friday 29 March It will be characterized by very calm conditions, with disturbances affecting only the northern hills. This further improvement will favor the general recovery of thermometers

Holidays Easter In the name of weather uncertainty, they seem destined to pass without effective shelter from Atlantic disturbances.

He also spoke about these issues Antonio SanoFounder iLMeteo.itWe asked What is planned for the next seven days?

With only a few hours left, Cyclone Colomba will send the first of two disturbances that will follow each other over Italy until at least Wednesday, March 27. In fact, after a mostly sunny Monday, it will be cold and slightly frosty in the morning in the north, but in all areas it will be a pleasant spring-like day, and the weather will be compromised by rain early on Tuesday. Low intensity, then , gradually becoming more moderate and widespread from the afternoon, especially in the central-north. This first deterioration is driven by sirocco winds and fueled by cold air at altitude; The latter returns snow to the Alps above an average of 900-1100 m.

You told us about two disruptions, when is the second coming?

A second chaotic impulse will arrive on Wednesday, more powerful than the first, in the morning most of the northern and central regions will be under rain, thunderstorms with local hail and heavy snow in the Alps above 1200 meters. The south will be suspended, and in fact the weather here will deteriorate significantly in the afternoon, especially in Campania, Basilicata and Puglia. The disturbance will be driven by strong winds from Scirocco and Libeccio, which will cause some storm surges on exposed beaches.

What happens next?

By Wednesday evening, the disturbed front will leave Italy, bringing atmospheric calm. Pressure will build again on Thursday and at least through Holy Saturday and the African anticyclone will bring sun again and milder weather for most areas. The weather will be very unstable due to the approach of a new depression only in the northwest.

Any previews for Easter and Easter Monday?

Bad weather forecast in the North West on Holy Saturday could affect the Easter holidays, first in the North (Sunday 31, Easter Day) and then in many areas on Easter Monday. But the time frame is still long and the trend must be confirmed in the coming days.