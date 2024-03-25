Weather: Easter and Easter Monday between sun and thunderstorms! Now the forecast is more reliable, updates
Easter and Easter Monday, Italy will be divided between sun and storms. Now the forecast is more reliable than the recent days and according to the latest updates, there will be a clash between two important atmospheric statistics in our country.
Tal Next weekend A broad crest African resistanceCurrently in Libya and Tunisia It stretches from the Sahara desert to conquest Central-eastern MediterraneanThus begins A First seasonal heat wave, Especially in the Mid-South and the two larger islands.
For the day Easter (Sunday, March 31) so we expect additional atmospheric stability with more sunlight. Significant increase Temperatures, especially in the mid-south and the two larger islandswith maximum peaks even above i 28°C (even 30 degrees Celsius in the far south).
The situation is slightly different in the north, after a sunny start during the day, some showers may affect the mid-west Alpine range between afternoon and evening, as well as the adjacent northern plains.
Be careful though, the high pressure field may not be as granitic as in the summer, and we don't rule out the entry of more unstable air aloft that is actually driven by a condition. A deep storm It is in the Atlantic Ocean. Especially during the day Easter Monday (Monday, April 1) classics may occur ThunderstormFirst of all The Alps, then extended to the adjacent northern plains and Tuscany; These are likely to be isolated and short-lived events, but they cannot be ruled out as precursors SleetGiven the considerable energy that plays.
