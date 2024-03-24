US shutdown averted: Senate approves $1.2 trillion package

Listen to the audio version of the article

In a rare show of bipartisan unity, the U.S. Senate passed a funding bill to avoid a shutdown of several key federal agencies until September and thus avoid a partial government shutdown. The Senate missed Friday's midnight deadline to vote on the bill, but voted early Saturday morning on a resolution that had already received the green light from the House.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, announced shortly before midnight local time at 5 a.m. Italian time today that he would approve a $1.2 trillion spending package and reach a deal to avert a shutdown. “It's been a very long and difficult day, but we reached an agreement to finish the government's funding,” Schumer said. “It is good for the country that this bilateral agreement has been reached. It wasn't easy, but our perseverance was worth it tonight,” he added. Hours later the Senate approved the $1.2 trillion package and the government funding bill now goes to US President Joe Biden for his signature. The speech received 74 votes in favor and 24 votes against.

Funding for government agencies expired at midnight, but the White House sent an announcement shortly after the deadline, saying the Office of Management and Budget had halted preparations for the shutdown because it was more confident Congress would pass. The legislation and President Biden will sign it on Saturday. The prospect of a brief government shutdown increased Friday evening after Republicans and Democrats clashed over proposed amendments to the bill. Any amendment approved in the Senate would have sent the bill back to the House, which has already begun a two-week recess.