From San Siro to the Duomo, Inter's big celebration of the Scudetto – Football

A black and blue tide, a raging river that filled all the streets of Milan. Inter fans are bursting with joy at winning their 20th Scudetto, celebrating across the city on Tricolor Parade Day. A long black and blue convoy set off from San Siro and arrived at the Cathedral Square amid unparalleled enthusiasm, with thousands and thousands of fans who followed the entire way from the stadium to the middle of the field, where the team was greeted by another space of the Nerazzurri among the flags, chants and smoke bombs.. A celebration has already begun in Meazza with the final whistle after the victory over Torino. The players walked around the field carrying the “Italian Champions” banner and the two stars, between a water balloon from Pavard towards coach Simone Inzaghi and Arnautovic in the version of the Ultras leader as in May 2010, when he celebrated at San Siro similarly. The trio won with the team then coached by Mourinho and in which the Austrian striker was a promising young player.

Once the 'bureaucratic' post-match formalities, including showers and interviews, were completed at around 3.30pm, the two open-top buses parked in the San Siro garage began to fill: One is dedicated to the team and coach Inzaghi, the other to the staff. All in a clearly festive atmosphere, with music immediately blasting from the speakers, as well as flags and the words “Italian Champions” and “Our second star, thank you Inter fans!” On the bus.

video Inter Scudetto: We are Italian champions

There was also no shortage of the first cheers from the loudspeaker, as the footballers (Demarco and Barella were among the first to take the microphone) sang “League leaders leave” and “We are Italian champions”. Between a few beers and group selfies. As soon as they left the garage, the two buses were greeted by a delirious crowd: on the roof were Dumfries, Barella and Demarco but also Faris, Inzaghi's deputy, the protagonist in shouting cheers.

Indoor party: slow bus, 200 meters in half an hour





The enthusiasm on the part of the fans also slowed down the journey a bit, considering that after half an hour the two buses had covered just over two hundred metres, resulting in a very late arrival at the cathedral. “You always make me emotional. We are a big family, we have achieved a great tournament,” said Nerazzurri vice-president Javier Zanetti, among the first to arrive at the Duomo for the ceremony. “I think the coach, the coaching staff and the players wrote one of the most important pages for Inter.”

soccer; Italian League: Inter vs Torino



The celebrations clearly continued throughout the eight-kilometre journey (we even saw Inzaghi wearing an Inzaghi mask, after his players' pranks) and there was also no shortage of teasing towards Milan's rivals.: In particular, Dumfries showed a banner showing him holding Theo Hernandez on a leash (with whom, among other things, he had a fight in the last derby, which ended with them both being sent off) in the dog version, while Fratesi He showed signs of being a 'talkative Milanese' according to the chorus of Inter fans. Some very inelegant responses to the Rossoneri's party in 2022 in which similar tones were used, essentially, before arriving at the Duomo where they were welcomed to a crowded and entirely festive piazza with smoke bombs and fireworks (which alternated throughout the afternoon until late the night). at night), while celebrating on the terrace was not limited to seeing the Nerazzurri coaches, but also Senate President Ignazio La Rosa, A famous Inter fan, as well as other dignitaries invited to the occasion. An evening with intense Nerazzurri colors that all of Milan will struggle to forget.

