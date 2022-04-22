KIEV Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has reached its 58th day. The horrors of the conflict are re-emerging with the discovery of new mass graves in the town of Manhush, 20 kilometers west of Mariupol. The bodies of more than 9,000 civilians were buried here, according to local officials. Despite the Russians declaring complete occupation of the city, most violent clashes have always been concentrated in Mariupol. Meanwhile, Moscow admits that “20,000 people have died” in its ranks since the beginning of the conflict.

Moscow: “Target Donbass and southern Ukraine”

The purpose of the second phase of the “special operation” of the Russian military is to “take full control of the Donbass and southern Ukraine.” This was stated by General Rustam Minnekayev, Deputy Commander of the Central Russian Military District, quoted by local media. According to the General, Moscow forces are aiming to create a corridor connecting the Donbass with Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. “From the beginning of the second phase of special operations, a phase that began two days ago, one is that the objectives of the Russian military are to establish full control over the Donbass and southern Ukraine. This will enable the establishment of a land corridor to the Crimea,” the general said.

British intelligence says in a daily report on the conflict yesterday that it wants to demonstrate that Russia has achieved significant victories in view of May 9, which is Victory Day. Russian forces are now advancing into Gramadorsk into the eastern Donbass region, which continues to face heavy attacks.

EU-US: “Consequences if China supports Russia”

The European Union (EU) and the United States continue to remind China of the need to avoid and weaken sanctions against Russia and not to support any Russian aggression against Ukraine, reiterating that any support from China would have implications for relations with the EU and the United States, respectively. This was underlined by the joint declaration of the European Union and the United States following a meeting between Undersecretary Wendy Sherman.

The Azov Battalion opposes Mariupol

“Virtually all the buildings in the Azovstal area have been destroyed. They dropped heavy bombs, the anti-bomber bombs wreaked havoc. We have wounded and killed people inside the bunkers. Some civilians are trapped under the collapsed buildings.” Balamar explained that the civilians were in separate areas from the militants, according to the BBC, and that they had a basement of 80-100 people each, but it was not clear how many civilians were in total as some buildings were destroyed and the bombing made it impossible for the troops to reach them. He explained that they were blocked by heavy layers that could move.