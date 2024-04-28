Listen to the haunting sound of space thunder recorded on Venus in 1982

The Soviet Venus exploration program contributed decisively to the understanding of the planet. Here is the thunder and real images of the infernal surface

The Soviet Venus exploration program was astonishing given the results that Venus was also achieving at that time It was not considered hell (There were no previous Soviet missions) and it was already believed to be A planet With a tropical climate. The Venera 3 probe was the first to land (actually crash) on the surface of Venus while Venera 4 measured temperature, pressure and density as well as various experiments to analyze the atmosphere. So the reality looked very different: Venus was not a tropical paradise at all. The atmosphere consisted of 95% carbon dioxide, and the surface pressure was between 95% 75 and 100 atmospheres!

Venus 7

The surface of Venus is imaged by the probe Venus 9 (Colour has been significantly added to the Venera 13 data.) Credit: Roscosmos/Ted Strick

The Venera 7 probe successfully landed on the planet (Venera 5 and 6 failed): It was 6.34 a.m. Italian time on 15 December 1972. Once it landed, the probe struggled for about 23 minutes before succumbing to the planet's force. It can resist up to 177 atmospheres). He measured surface temperatures from 455°C to 475°C and sent the first image. It was a huge result that was repeated with the Venera 8On October 22, 1975, it was Venera 9's turn: it landed at 6:13 Italian time, and also returned the first image of the surface (followed by Venera 10 on October 25 of the same year). The planet's cloud layer was discovered to be 30 to 40 km thick, and the pressure recorded on Earth was At about 88 atmospheres, the temperature was about 485 degrees Celsius And many other precious data including the composition of the atmosphere. The probe landed in an area covered with small boulders (30-40 cm in diameter) without signs of erosion (possibly due to the complete lack of wind on the surface). It lasted 53 minutes.

Venera 13

The Venera 13 probe landed on March 1, 1982, and sent back the first color images of the surface of Venus by detecting leucite basalt in a soil sample, using a spectrometer. It remained active for 127 minutes. The measured temperature and pressure were 457°C and 84 atm. It was also the first probe to record a sound from another world: the following thunder.

