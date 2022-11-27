November 27, 2022

Grosso is not enough, Roma at +6

Mirabelle Hunt November 27, 2022 3 min read

Vinovo (Turin) After the 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Champions League this week, he got up Juventus feminine From Joe Montemoro Also brakes in the tournament and draw 1-1 against Como From Sebastian de la Fuente, the first of the newly promoted to come out with points from Vinovo. Julia opens the challenge big Which, in the 21st minute, puts black and white ahead. almost PerodCrazy Fabulous Rizzon penalty kick: parade and go to the locker room with the angel in front of you. In the second half Cantor almost doubled on several occasions, but then it was the former Clear Picari, after a major personal action, to install the final 1-1 score. So they are now 6 points behind the leaders of Rome at a height of 27.

95′ – Juventus ends 1-1: Bicari responds to Grosso.

85′ – Zamanian has a great chance to steer Juventus forward, but his shot from the edge is high.

68′ – Como equalized with Chiara Beccari: ex-match exchange with a partner, throwing two opponents and cold left foot Beraud Magnin.

63 ‘- Cantor The most dangerous player in the Bianconeri: the number 9 takes off from a few meters away, Beretta flies and puts him in the corner.

54′ – Caruso’s shot rebounded, and the bell tower ended up on top of Cantor who, however, hit poorly from an excellent position and missed a fantastic chance to take a 2-0 lead.

45′ – The first half ends: Juventus are ahead of Como, thanks to Julia Grosso’s goal.

39′ – Juventus inches away from the double: a foul by the opposing goalkeeper, Giulia Grosso takes advantage but her shot is blocked Beretta, the ball lands at the feet of Caruso who serves Bonfantini who hits the crossbar.

See also  Pesena and Morata miss two great opportunities

34′ – Penalty for Como: Rizzon appears for the penalty kick but is hypnotized by Peraud Magnin. It remains 1-0 for black and white.

21′ – Juventus take the lead, Giulia Grosso unleashes the man alone in front of the opposing goalkeeper: the ball before crossing the line also kisses the post.

17 ‘- A goal also disallowed in Como on this occasion due to an offside situation.

15′ – Juventus goal disallowed: Cantor kicks, Girelli rebounds into the net but it was offside: the assistant raises the flag and indicates offside.

10′ – Great chance for Sofia Kantor who kicks from a good position with her left foot, but her shot is bounced into a corner by the opposition.

1′ – Everything is ready at the Vinovo Training Center for the women’s match between Juventus and Como. News training with Girelli in place of Bonansea, who was injured during the warm-up.

Juventus Women-Como: The Official Lineups

Juventus Women (4-3-3): Béraud-Magnin-Lenzini, Rossuchi, Semant, Lündorff; Caruso, Pedersen, Grosso; Bonfantini, Cantor, Girelli. All. Montemoro.

Como women: (4-4-2): Beretta Liebmann, Bastering, Borini, Picari; Sekoti, Carlernas, Hillage, Pavan; Reason, Kobasova. All. dela fuente

