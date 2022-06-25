Zander Shaveli flies to the top of the Passengers Championship at the end of the second round – OA Sport

weekend PGA Tour Continues smoothly with Travelers Championship ($8.3 million prize pool) which comes at the end of the second round. The historical event, which was born in 1952, sees in it Xander Shaveli. The American is leading -14 (126 strokes) and digs an important gap toward the competition thanks to an excellent roll of -7 bogey.

There are five tread lengths that separate the tread from its closest competitors. In fact, we find the Australian in second place with a score of -9 Cam Davis And the Americans Nick Hardy, Patrick Cantlie, Kevin Kesner, and Harris English. The latter, the winner of the last edition of the event, regained eight places thanks to the good of the day -5.

on me Cromwell’s TPC at River Highlands 70 courses (Connecticut, US) -8 The top ten were closed in seventh by a small group comprising Irish Seamus Power, South Korean KH Lee, Scotsman Martin Laird, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, and host Charles Howell III, Matthew Nesmith, John Huh JT Boston and Seth Thegala.

Scrolling through the world rankings, it is worth noting the exploit of Michael Thorbjohnsen, an American who has not yet turned professional. For him, it was a great -6 in the middle of the race that puts him 19th with a bullet by a margin over number one in the official golf rankings Scotty Scheffler. The big guns were eliminated including Americans Jordan Spieth, Brandt Snedeker, Ricky Fowler, and Europeans Sepp Straka and Russell Knox.

Photo: La Presse