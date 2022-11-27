November 27, 2022

List of honors for the winning teams

Honor Roll Davis Cup. The most prestigious team tennis competition can boast of the beauty of one hundred and twenty-two years of history. Out of a total of one hundred and nine editions, fifteen national teams have had the honor of raising their salad bowl into the sky. The United State It is the country that has won the most times (thirty-two), followed byAustralia (twenty-eight) It is United kingdom And from France (ten). Also in this special list is a fileItalia Thanks to the victory in Chile dating back to 1976. Thanks to the success we found too South Africa. However, the 1974 final was not played due to a loss by India, who decided not to take the stadium as a form of protest against apartheid. Below is a list of honors in detail.

Davis Cup Gold List

United States of America: 32 victories

  • 1900, 1902, 1913, 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1937, 1938, 1946, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1954, 1958, 1963, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1990, 1992, 1995, 2007

Australia: 28 wins

  • 1907, 1908, 1909, 1911, 1914, 1919, 1939, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1957, 1960, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1973, 1977, 1983, 1983, 1986, 1999, 2003

United Kingdom: 10 wins

  • 1903, 1904, 1905, 1906, 1912, 1933, 1934, 1935, 1936, 2015

France: 10 wins

  • 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1932, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2017

Sweden: 7 wins

  • 1975, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1994, 1997, 1998

Spain: 6 wins

  • 2000, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2019
Russia: 3 wins

Germany: 3 wins

Czech Republic: 3 wins

Croatia: 2 wins

Italy: 1 victory

Argentina: 1 victory

Serbia: 1 victory

Switzerland: 1 victory

South Africa: 1 victory

