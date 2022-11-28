November 28, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Theo: "Io come una Supercar? Se è una Ferrari meglio! Amo giocare terzino sinistro. Tra me e Mbappé..."

“I like a supercar? If it’s a Ferrari, even better! I like playing left-back. Between me and Mbappe…”

Mirabelle Hunt November 28, 2022 1 min read

MilanNews.it

© Photo by Daniel Mascolo

Theo HernandezThe AC Milan full-back spoke at the press conference after France’s withdrawal in Qatar: “Did they compare me to a supercar? Well, if it’s a Ferrari, it’s better.”

Many do well, above all. Mbappe and Rabiot…

“It’s a pleasure to play with Kylian and Adrian. I’m proud of my call-up and would like to play in the next match too, but that’s the coach’s choice.”

The bad news is your brother Lucas is injured…

“Very bad news, it’s not easy with this long injury. I talk to him every day and now Lucas tells me we have to win the cup. He and I are different, I attack more, while he’s better at defending.”

A future in another role?

No, I like to play left-back.

It could have been Bennacer at the World Cup…

“He’s on vacation now, but I wish he was here to play against him.”

What is it like playing with Mbappe?

“It’s easier to play football with him, we get along very well. Who’s faster? He’s progressing very quickly… But Ousmane Dembele, Koeman and others are also in the team. It’s a good match.”

See also  "I'm not happy at Chelsea, I'm going back to Inter"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Grosso is not enough, Roma at +6

November 27, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

List of honors for the winning teams

November 27, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Adani goes crazy with Messi’s goal. Pezzuto tries to stop it, social networks criticize him: “Embarrassed, not to be heard” – Football

November 27, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

4 min read

Can non-U.S. stocks counter the strength of the U.S. dollar?

November 28, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Beware of Enel (fake): scams all over Italy

November 28, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

radio. Even in the USA, car manufacturers no longer install medium wave receivers. Useless in electric cars: too much noise

November 28, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Prague City Award, Macos Travel Space

November 28, 2022 Karen Hines