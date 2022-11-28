“I like a supercar? If it’s a Ferrari, even better! I like playing left-back. Between me and Mbappe…”

MilanNews.it

Theo HernandezThe AC Milan full-back spoke at the press conference after France’s withdrawal in Qatar: “Did they compare me to a supercar? Well, if it’s a Ferrari, it’s better.”

Many do well, above all. Mbappe and Rabiot…

“It’s a pleasure to play with Kylian and Adrian. I’m proud of my call-up and would like to play in the next match too, but that’s the coach’s choice.”

The bad news is your brother Lucas is injured…

“Very bad news, it’s not easy with this long injury. I talk to him every day and now Lucas tells me we have to win the cup. He and I are different, I attack more, while he’s better at defending.”

A future in another role?

No, I like to play left-back.

It could have been Bennacer at the World Cup…

“He’s on vacation now, but I wish he was here to play against him.”

What is it like playing with Mbappe?

“It’s easier to play football with him, we get along very well. Who’s faster? He’s progressing very quickly… But Ousmane Dembele, Koeman and others are also in the team. It’s a good match.”