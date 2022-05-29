Gary Neville insists he is not “surprised” by BT Sport’s coverage of the Liverpool fan mess.

advertisements

Gary Neville insisted he was “not surprised” that BT Sport did not cover the mass chaos outside the Stade de France ahead of the Champions League final.

Thousands of Liverpool fans were stranded outside the stadium before setting off in disturbing scenes, as police used tear gas on sections of the crowd. But BT, which holds the exclusive rights to European football in the UK, did not show any footage, instead staying with its team inside the stadium as the match was delayed for more than half an hour.

Sports reporter Adam Crafton tweeted: “Surprise BT Sports have no team waiting outside the stadium, they have little sense of the main story from the announcer.”

Neville, a Sky Sports expert, replied: “Are you surprised? They aren’t. They can’t react or are not resilient to things like this that happen.”

Neville then retweeted a post from a fan saying: "It's fair to say that BT Sport and their lightweight team are totally inappropriate to cover an event like this by continuing to talk about 5 Live Football's coverage of what's going right."







Samuel Lockhurst, Manchester United's lead writer for MEN, also criticized the coverage, and Neville retweeted his comment as well. He wrote: "You would have thought BT had enough cameras to send someone outside and film the massacre to inform viewers.

"Chatting with the experts and waiting for the opening ceremony is reminiscent of the deaf TV coverage before the Euro 2020 final amid the outside chaos."







The chaos updates were mainly provided on social media, with Gary Lineker and Kelly Cates sharing what they each described as “mess” scenes.

Also involved was the brother of Liverpool defender Joel Matip, Marvin, who was teargassed with his pregnant wife, according to Sky in German Florian Plettenberg.