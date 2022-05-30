Fast climbing – Faenza on top of the world

Fast climbing athletes from Faenza Giulia Randi, Erika Piscopo and Marco Rontini beat each other in the first two World Cup rounds in the US and in the first European Youth Cup in Austria

After the successes at home, the golden moment of the Carcidio Strucci climbers from Faenza also continues in the international field. Let’s start with Giulia Randi, who has just returned from Salt Lake City (USA) where she has been involved with the Italian national team in a powerful run that included two consecutive World Cup stages. Only among the youth classes that still had much room for improvement, in the first two races, did she finish 11th behind the best sprinters in the world. But it was the second she outdid herself, climbing to fifth, and the best-ranked athlete of our nation in speed, which she secured with the Italian record of 7″ 58 and regretting leaving the fight for just 4 cents medals.

Back in Old Europe, at the same time as Imst (Austria), on a wonderful sunny day, Erica Pescopo (Juniors Female) and Marco Rontini (Young Male) have dominated their classes since qualifying, then knocked out their opponents in the next round. confrontations. For both, the last duel that brought them to the top of the podium in a high-profile showdown with representatives of Ukraine was resolved.

For Erica and Marko, he also feels good about setting the best time to race ever.