Profile of Jerry Cardinale

From his years at Goldman Sachs to creating the fund Rossoneri wants: between finance, ICT and sport

It seems that the week that is about to begin is the decisive week for the passage of Milan to me red birdThe deal was outlined in the past few days after negotiations with Investcorp ended. It will also be down time Jerry Cardinal In Milan, given that the Italian flight in recent days did not correspond to the truth (still in the United States), due to the signatures of the case. So the 53-year-old from Philadelphia is ready to add the Serie A club to RedBird’s investments, a fund Created in 2014 After graduating from Oxford in 1991 and twenty years of experience at Goldman Sachs.

On the other hand, sports, along with financial services and information and communication technology, is one of the sectors always favored by Cardinale who has invested in Liverpoolhaving acquired 10% of Fenway, the mother of the Reds (but also of Boston Red Sox Baseball). and then manage 85% of ToulouseIn short, for Cardinale, Milan will certainly not be a leap in the dark. At the moment, RedBird is running almost 6 billion dollars It is involved in more than 30 companies.

When reading the biography on RedBird, it is stated that the foundation of Cardinale’s philosophy – which boasts a heritage valued at more than Billion dollar – There is cooperation with founders and with entrepreneurs associated with investments and has always been at the forefront of ensuring Diversity, fairness and inclusion within different companies.