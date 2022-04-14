Erasmus Olympiad in Milan from April 22-24, 2022 at the Sini Center

The Erasmus Olympiad comes to Milan from April 22-24 at the Saini Sports Center. It is an event promoted by the Italian Erasmus student network, which was created to promote sport as a global language and a tool for improving lifestyles. Erasmus students from different Italian cities (400 from over 50 nationalities) will compete in various sports disciplines, representing their ‘ESN department’ during their studies in Italy. The sports are mixed basketball, mixed five-a-side football, mixed five-a-side volleyball, men’s and women’s 100m, men’s and women’s 1500m. Athletes selected at the Italian level will then participate in the Erasmus International Games, from May 12-15 in Coimbra, Portugal.

“For Milan, it is a real pleasure to host the Erasmus Olympiad at the Sini Center – announced sports consultant Martina Riva -. Our city is a university city, with a cosmopolitan spirit, a lover of sports and at the forefront of promoting the right ways of life, as well as in terms of food and sustainability. By remembering these aspects, and thanks to the initiatives implemented in cooperation with Food Wave, the Erasmus National Games will be able to remember the freshness and sincerity of hundreds of students from all over the world.In the world how well sports know how to bring people together, create special and lasting relationships and spread universal values, starting with Respect for the other. For this reason, I am sure that Neg will be a unique opportunity to meet and exchange, both for students at Erasmus, Italy who will be participating in the city.”

participating countries

There will be 83 Italian participants as well as 348 Europeans, 25 Asians, 4 Africans and 25 Americans. There is a long list of affiliated countries: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, France. , Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, India, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Norway, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, USA and Zimbabwe.