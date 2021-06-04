June 4, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic "and some not-to-be-missed surprises" Get ready for Ubisoft E3 • Eurogamer.net

Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic “and some not-to-be-missed surprises” Get ready for Ubisoft E3 • Eurogamer.net

Mirabelle Hunt June 4, 2021 2 min read

Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic “and some not-to-be-missed surprises” Get ready for Ubisoft E3 • Eurogamer.net



Ubisoft said It will feature at E3 Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic “and some not-to-be-missed surprises.”

Ubisoft Forward, set at 8pm UK time on June 12, will showcase the game formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine.

Over an hour of Rainbow Six Quarantine gameplay has been leaked From the March technical test. (The game was later referred to by its code name: Rainbow Six: Parasite.) Ubisoft said Quarantine’s name would change due to the ongoing pandemic.

The next Far Cry 6 game will also appear on Ubisoft Forward. Ian from the YouTube team at Eurogamer tried the game recently. You can watch the gameplay in the video below:

Riders Republic, the upcoming open-world multiplayer sports action game, will have some time to shine.

Into the mix are updates to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege, new content for the Apple TV + Mythic Quest series, and future werewolves in the movie.

There’s a preview set at 7 PM, which includes updates for For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.

There is an appointment after the show at 9 pm. This will provide an in-depth look at Rainbow Six Quarantine and a major update to Rainbow Six Siege.

There is no mention in the Ubisoft blog post for Free casual game from The Division’s Heartland, Beyond Good & Evil 2, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Edition, Skull & Bones, The Settlers, Splinter Cell VR o Avatar Massive Entertainment e giochi di Star Wars.

For an overview of everything that has been confirmed so far, see our dedicated section القسم E3 Program 2021 Instructs.

READ  Ferrari 330 LMB and Bell Sport & Classic revive the classic legend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Roland Garros, today’s results: Federer and Djokovic in the third round

June 3, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Cuban Drama: Runaway star and baseball team miss Olympics

June 3, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Inter’s announcement, Inzaghi, has arrived. Florida Cup in Orlando July 25-28

June 3, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Switzerland and Turkey, victories for Italy’s opponents

June 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

He was preparing for a great comeback with the closing movies

June 4, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Samantha Curcio, severe accusations on the body: Alessio interferes

June 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic “and some not-to-be-missed surprises” Get ready for Ubisoft E3 • Eurogamer.net

June 4, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt