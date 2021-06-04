Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic “and some not-to-be-missed surprises” Get ready for Ubisoft E3 • Eurogamer.net

Ubisoft said It will feature at E3 Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic “and some not-to-be-missed surprises.”

Ubisoft Forward, set at 8pm UK time on June 12, will showcase the game formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine.

Over an hour of Rainbow Six Quarantine gameplay has been leaked From the March technical test. (The game was later referred to by its code name: Rainbow Six: Parasite.) Ubisoft said Quarantine’s name would change due to the ongoing pandemic.

The next Far Cry 6 game will also appear on Ubisoft Forward. Ian from the YouTube team at Eurogamer tried the game recently. You can watch the gameplay in the video below:

Riders Republic, the upcoming open-world multiplayer sports action game, will have some time to shine.

Into the mix are updates to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege, new content for the Apple TV + Mythic Quest series, and future werewolves in the movie.

There’s a preview set at 7 PM, which includes updates for For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.

There is an appointment after the show at 9 pm. This will provide an in-depth look at Rainbow Six Quarantine and a major update to Rainbow Six Siege.

There is no mention in the Ubisoft blog post for Free casual game from The Division’s Heartland, Beyond Good & Evil 2, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Edition, Skull & Bones, The Settlers, Splinter Cell VR o Avatar Massive Entertainment e giochi di Star Wars.

For an overview of everything that has been confirmed so far, see our dedicated section القسم E3 Program 2021 Instructs.