sports. “Olympic Games” for Erasmus Students in Milan from April 22-24 – MI-LORENTEGGIO.COM

It will take place at the Saini Center and will see the participation of more than 400 young people from 55 nationalities from all over the world. Focus on sustainability with Food Wave. Chancellor Riva: “A unique opportunity to meet and exchange between boys and girls, a university city and an international city like ours”

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Milan, 14 April 2022 – From Friday 22 to Sunday 24 April, the Sini Center in Milan will host the Erasmus National Games (NEG), the team sporting event promoted by the Italian Erasmus Student Network (ESN Italy), born to promote Sport as a global language and a tool to improve lifestyles.

The appointment was presented this morning at Palazzo Marino by Sports, Tourism and Youth Policy Consultant Martina Riva, with Alessio Borlon, National Representative of ESN Italy, Massimiliano Marziale, Chairman of the NEG Organizing Committee and Event Director of ESN Italy and Virginia Pignata, activist in Food Wave, a municipal project Milan.

During the three days of the event, students studying mobility in the Erasmus program, coming from north to southern Italy and accompanied by local students, will gather to participate in the true National Olympiad. More than 400 students – more than 50 nationalities – will have the opportunity to compete in different sports by representing their ESN department during the exchange period in Italy. Sports competitions are: mixed basketball (5 x 5), mixed football (5 x 5), mixed volleyball (5 x 5), men’s and women’s 100m and men’s and women’s 1500m.

Athletes selected at the Italian level will be able to participate in the International Erasmus Games (IEG), a European health and well-being initiative promoted by the Student Network, which will be hosted this year from 12-15 May. In Portugal, in Coimbra.

This year’s edition will be implemented in cooperation and thanks to the support of the Municipality of Milan, as part of the Food Wave project funded by the European Union, implemented with 30 international partners led by the Municipality of Milan, with the aim of promoting material well-being, but also respect for nature, combating climate change and environmental sustainability. Activities in support of sports competitions aim to promote the themes of the project among participants, spectators and organizers of the event, starting with the relationship between food, climate change and youth activism.

Chancellor Riva said: “For Milan, it is a real pleasure to host the Erasmus Olympiad at the Saini Centre. We are a university city, with a cosmopolitan spirit, a lover of sports, and at the forefront in promoting healthy lifestyles, as well as in terms of food and environmental sustainability. Remember these Aspects, thanks to the initiatives implemented in cooperation with Food Wave, the National Erasmus Games will be able to remember the freshness and sincerity of hundreds of students from all over the world how much sport knows how to bring people together, create special relationships and lasting universal values ​​and spread, starting with respect for the other For this reason, I am sure that the NEGs will be a unique opportunity to meet and exchange, both for the Erasmus students in Italy who will participate and for the city.”

The first qualifying stage will begin on Friday, April 22nd, at 2pm, at the Saini Center (via Arcangelo Corelli, 136) and run all day. The second qualifying stage and finals will take place on Saturday 23rd April from 9:30am. The award ceremony will take place at 19:30. The appointment will close on the morning of Sunday, April 24th. During the three days there will be moments of interaction and exchange with the social program dedicated to sustainability.

Participants

402 young people will participate in the event, including 171 girls and 231 boys who will be divided into:

• 14 futsal teams.

• 17 volleyball teams.

• 11 basketball teams.

• 58 participants in athletics competitions.

There are 83 Italian participants in total, the rest of the youth are from four continents:

• 87% Europe (348):

• 6% Asian (25);

• 1% Africa (4);

• 6% of America (25).

Here is the list of countries of origin:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, India , Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Norway, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, the United States and Zimbabwe.

food wave

Food Wave is a project funded by the European Commission, which aims to create a new alliance between mayors and youth for a green, inclusive and sustainable future for cities. It was developed by the Municipality of Milan, the International Relations Department of the Mayor’s Office, together with 16 international cities and 13 civil society organizations.

The project places special emphasis on the importance that sustainable food systems can have at the urban level and the adoption of responsible lifestyles and practices by boys and girls to mitigate climate change.

Food Wave aims to inform and engage 15 million young people between the ages of 15 and 35 through a web platform, international digital campaign, trainings and youth contributions, supported by an international network of ambassadors and influencers. The project also provides for the implementation of specific research and studies on food and climate change and the active participation of youth through online and offline activities including urban games, activity schools, discussion forums, international exchanges, art competitions and film festivals.

Saini Center

The Saini Sports Center, located in Via Corelli 136, is one of the largest sports facilities owned by the Municipality of Milan.

It has been designed and built by CONI since 1971, and since 1994 managed by Milanosport, which also guarantees a presence within the center of sports federations such as FIN (Italian Swimming Federation), FIDAL (Italian Association of Athletics Federations), FIBS (Italian Federation of Baseball and Softball), FIA ( Italian Referees Union), as well as several sports associations and clubs. It hosts national and international competitions. The center annually records more than 200,000 attendance among athletes and athletes.

In February 2022, the municipality signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Milan aimed at strengthening, redeveloping and managing the center with public funds.