Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the UK together for the first time after moving to California

The Prince Harry And Meghan Markle They made a very special stop on the trip to Invictus Games 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Stop in the UK And They visited Queen Elizabeth IIarriving at the 37-year-old’s sporting event dedicated to veterans held in The Hague, Netherlands from April 16.

So they also celebrated Harry’s grandmother’s birthday a little earlier: Queen Elizabeth will turn 96 on April 21.

Queen Elizabeth II – Getty Images

he is First time Harry and Meghan are back together in London after moving there California In July 2020. A few months ago, they announced the retreat of the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex returned to England in June 2021, to discover the statue dedicated to him Princess Diana With Prince William at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace.

In April, he attended his grandfather’s funeral Prince Philip. Meghan was pregnant at the time Second daughter, Lillipet They remained in the United States.

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40 – Getty Images

today Lilibet She is 10 months old and her first baby archery He is nearly three years old.

Girl: Getty Images



