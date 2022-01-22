Darkness on the pitch... and beyond!

WATFORD (UK) – sKnockouts in Watford’s last eight matches led by Claudio Ranieri, eighth in nine if we consider the 4-1 he suffered in Leicester in the FA Cup: Pozzo club were defeated 3-0 at home by Norwich with two goals from American Sargent (51 and 74) and Goal of the former Genoa, Milan and Parma Coca team (92′, only 3′ on the pitch), at ten of 78′ due to Dennis’s dismissal, falls to the last third in the Premier League standings at 14, just -2 from his rivals today, albeit with two races to be recovered. with Former Udinese holder of 1′, but without his other old acquaintances from League One Nkoulu, holed up with a muscle problem, Trost Ekong and Masina, in the Africa Cup respectively with Nigeria and Morocco, Watford have struggled to impose their own pace since the first few. bars. To make the evening even more bitter, especially in light of the ironic echo unleashed on social media, the Vicarage Road lighting system took care of A power outage forced the referee to stop the match for a few minutes. “There is no electrician in the audience? “e”Not what I expect from a Premier LeagueAvatar comments on Twitter after the Hornets factory failure.