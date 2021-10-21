Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2022, will the CD Projekt relaunch work? – Multiplayer.it

We’ve waited for them for so long with a thousand doubts, which totally didn’t surprise them Shift to 2022, And The next versioni gen from Cyberpunk 2077 e The Witcher 3 It could also have significant strategic importance in light of the relaunch of CD Projekt RED in general. It finally emerged yesterday, officially, that the PS5 and Xbox Series X releases of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 have been postponed to 2022, after statements of a commitment to try to release them in 2021 and then clarify the fact that these releases by the end of the year have not been confirmed, which It immediately seemed as suspicious as putting our hands in wait for the possible announcement of a postponement. More precisely, as reported yesterday, the PS5, Xbox Series X, and S versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are expected to be released in the first quarter of 2022, while the PS5, Xbox Series X and S versions and the new PC version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in The second quarter of 2022.

In short, there is talk of a time window of June 2022,Still a very long wait To be able to see both games in the next public release, with both arriving on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S is years after the original release of The Witcher 3 and at this point also a major departure from the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. The risk is that such an extension in waiting times could drastically reduce interest in the two titles, also considering that they could already be safely played in The releases currently available, plus you find yourself in the midst of competition that could be even tougher: we’ve seen how the start of 2022 looms as too dense with large-caliber releases, certainly making it difficult to bring out two “old” games in Indeed, albeit in two significantly revamped versions.

On the other hand, there are also positive aspects to this strategy: after the launch disaster of Cyberpunk 2077, it is clear that CD Projekt RED needs to reach a very high level of quality for its titles in order to Restore lost luster And fans would expect nothing less from the next generation versions of both games.



Cyberpunk 2077, illustration starring Johnny Silverhand

Especially in regards to the new Sci-fi RPG next year release should be on PS5, PC and Xbox Series X | S, in fact, is what the game should have been from the start, or at least what many fans should have been.. they waited after watching the various shows and fanning the hype considerably. It is therefore preferable for the developers to take all the extra time possible to get the best possible result in terms of quality, even at the cost of having to wait longer, in this case, without paying much attention to closing the fiscal year and the cash flows for the various seasons.

Another positive aspect can be given precisely by the new temporal location: passing as much space as possible from the original launch of Cyberpunk 2077, which many consider disastrous, can “clean up” the image of the game and the team, while regarding the elapsed time of The Witcher 3 also includes a release New release Netflix series With the second season of The Witcher, which could revive anticipation for the game by bringing the brand back on the horizon even among the audience. All this can lead to a real relaunch of CD Projekt RED, also considering that after the release of the next generation versions, the entire planned expansion and support program for Cyberpunk 2077 should continue, with the hope that the Polish team will follow. A process similar to that seen with No Man’s Sky and Hello Games. On top of that, it’s a somewhat special case, with a game still considered one of the best RPGs like The Witcher 3 and one that has become a kind of Black Sheep of the genre, so the rehab trajectory has to be done. do to recover. However, the lost reputation can be mitigated and the duration is shorter.