Windows PC stuck or slow? Help yourself with the model. Here's what it is

If your Windows computer crashes or is slow, you can help yourself with a module. Here's what it's all about.

It can happen to anyone who encounters it Problems with your Windows computer. It's an old device and therefore justified, but it's also a top-notch device that has just been taken out of the box and installed. Unfortunately, the IT world is no stranger to unpleasant surprises of this kind, but nothing is ever lost.

In fact, there is A long series of different options Which is always provided to us and which gives us the opportunity to solve everything. Sometimes, all it takes is a few clicks, and you're done. Today we are talking to you in particular Of the unit that can be very useful to you. Here's what you need to do, so you can make sure that you no longer have to deal with lag or slowdown issues.

This quick and easy guide will be very useful to you Fix slow Windows computer issue Or it crashes a lot. All you need are a few simple steps and you will notice how the performance you always dreamed of will return. So that even the most complex process can be completed in a very short time: you won't believe your eyes!

All you have to do is open the form activity management, Which is available by default on any version of Windows. But it is often underestimated and overlooked, even though it hides a long line of gems waiting to be discovered. starting from Processesthe section that provides a detailed list of everything running that may cause slowdowns.

Beside performance, a tab that provides a real-time overview of hardware resource usage such as CPU, memory, etc. so interesting Application history and startup applications. The first lists the applications used on your computer and how much CPU they are using.

While the second option allows you to deactivate programs that open automatically when you turn on the computer, which slows it down. Then you also find Userswith information about everyone connected to the computer and the extent of their consumption of internal resources.

Finally, let's point out Details, services, search and settings. They are all very useful tools and you should try to sift through them to see if there are details that could lead to burnout in the technical data sheet. By turning everything off, you'll notice high performance like never before. To open the Task Manager, just press the key combination Ctrl + Shift + Esc On the keyboard.