Lamborghini, this is the last model with a V10 engine: now everything will change

The latest Lamborghini Huracan STO has arrived with a V10 engine. The soul of a track electrified with aggressive design.

If you are looking for the ultimate pure driving experience with… Lamborghini V10 enginethe Stu This is the car for you. presented in Geneva Motor Show 2021This special edition of Lamborghini Hurricane STO It represents the pinnacle of model evolution, with an emphasis on pure performance and driving pleasure on the track.

to'Hurricane Stowe It represents a dream car for any car enthusiast, a collector's item that is destined to increase in value over time. With increasing commitment to…'electrification From the house of Taurus Stu It could mark the end of an era for me Lamborghini V10 engines.

STO is proud to The 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine produces 640 hp and 565 Nm of torqueable to pay it From 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds And reach one Maximum speed is 310 km/h. Low weight 1.374 kgImproved aerodynamics and a sports suspension with rigid suspension ensure exceptional agility and precision on any track.

the Hurricane Stowe It has an aggressive and distinctive look, with a fresh look The front bumper is equipped with a splitter and enlarged air intakes, Clear side skirts and adjustable rear spoiler To maximize downforce. the 20-inch alloy wheels a light It fits the tires Pirelli Trofeo Rwas developed specifically for this model.

Lamborghini Huracan STO: exhilarating driving without any compromises

the Lamborghini Hurricane STO It undoubtedly represents a turning point for the Italian manufacturer. With increasing commitment to… electrificationthe Stu It could mark the end of an era for me V10 engines LamborghiniAnd opening the doors to an electric future. The first hybrid model arrives 2025 The goal of becoming Fully electric by 2030 I confirm this. an experience Exhilarating and relentless driving, Which celebrates the tradition and engineering excellence of the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand before embracing an exciting future.

the Lamborghini Hurricane STO It is a real gem and a piece of… Automotive history Marking an era, while opening the doors to an uncertain yet electrifying future. Technical solutions based on Stuas Optimized suction systemThe improved braking system and electronically controlled suspension highlight Lamborghini's engineering expertise.

The cockpit is essential and driver-oriented Carbon sports seats H AlcantaraA multi-function steering wheel and a digital instrument panel. the System Information and entertainment Limited to basic functions, for a pure and engaging driving experience that puts the focus back to the centre Driving pleasure.